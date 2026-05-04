How Panther Lake put Intel back in contention

For the first time in its history, Intel’s share price has crossed the US$100 mark. The stock closed on Friday at $99.61, giving the US chip maker a market capitalisation of $501-billion.

For the better part of a decade, Intel had forgotten how to make good silicon. Its share price languished as a result.

The slide began around 2015, when its 10nm manufacturing process started missing deadlines that should never have been missed. What was supposed to be a routine shrink from a 14nm die became a five-year debacle. By the time the company shipped 10nm parts in volume in 2019, TSMC had already moved on to 7nm and was sampling at 5nm. Intel was no longer Silicon Valley’s leader in silicon process design.

The real breakthrough came at CES in January with Panther Lake, branded as the Core Ultra 3 series

The consequences piled up. Rival AMD, unburdened by Intel’s manufacturing mess, used TSMC to leapfrog its larger rival with the Zen architecture. Ryzen took share in the desktop. Apple, an Intel customer since 2006, switched its entire Mac line to in-house silicon and proceeded to embarrass Intel on every metric that counted. A fanless MacBook Air running an M1 chip was matching or beating Intel’s high-end desktop parts on workloads that mattered to actual users. The reviewers noticed, and so did investors.

Intel kept slipping behind. It was late to mobile, late to GPUs and late to AI accelerators. Its first laptop chip with a meaningful neural processing unit shipped in 2024, by which time Apple had been integrating neural engines for seven years. By the end of 2024, the board had fired CEO Pat Gelsinger and the storied Silicon Valley pioneer looked poised for failure.

The Panther Lake breakthrough

The first sign of life came with Lunar Lake, late in 2024. Here, finally, was a credible competitor in the thin-and-light laptop segment: efficient, with a genuinely fast integrated GPU and battery life that no longer embarrassed itself in the same room as a MacBook. Then came Arrow Lake on the desktop, which was a mess at launch. Gaming performance was actually worse than the previous generation.

The real breakthrough came at CES in Las Vegas in January with Panther Lake, branded as the Core Ultra 3 Series and the first chips manufactured on Intel’s long-heralded 18A process.

The numbers, if they hold up under independent scrutiny, are the most important Intel has put on a PowerPoint slide in half a decade. Independent reviews have largely backed Intel’s claims. Reference designs are sustaining 20-plus hours of real-world battery life. AMD has gone on the offensive against Intel’s Core Ultra 3 series in a way it hasn’t bothered to do for years, releasing benchmarks that try to downplay Intel’s gains. It shows AMD is feeling the heat.

For the first time since 2017, Intel has a CPU line-up that is genuinely competitive with both Apple Silicon and AMD Ryzen across laptop and desktop segments – and not just on price, but on the metrics customers actually care about. Nova Lake, which will be released in late 2026 or early 2027, is aimed squarely at recovering the gaming and enthusiast share that AMD has been steadily claiming as its own in recent years.

Behind all this is the 18A process node, which is now in high-volume manufacturing at a fabrication plant in Arizona. The bulk of the world’s leading-edge chip manufacturing capacity is still concentrated in Taiwan, an island nation that China has repeatedly threatened to attack. Intel now offers a credible alternative to TSMC’s high-end fabs on American soil.

None of this means Intel’s recovery is a certainty. The foundry business is still loss-making, and the stock is now priced for the sort of execution Intel has not reliably delivered on for a generation. There is no shortage of analysts pointing out that the rally has the smell of euphoria about it.

But Intel has not had a competitive story to tell in a long time. It has one now. Combine that with the hyperscale cloud providers’ renewed hunger for general-purpose silicon, and the recent rally starts to make sense. — © 2026 NewsCentral Media