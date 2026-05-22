Inside the BBD Grad Programme: real work from day one

Most graduate programmes promise exposure, mentorship and responsibility. The BBD Grad Programme is built around all three – but its real difference is that graduates do not wait on the sidelines before their careers begin.

A first year in the industry

From day one, BBD graduates join as full-time employees and are placed into live client delivery teams. They work on real systems, in real project environments, while taking part in a year-long development programme designed to build technical capability, professional confidence and the habits needed to thrive in consulting.

It is also a programme with history. BBD Group CEO Kevin Staples began his own career at BBD as one of the original graduates – proof that, in the right environment, a graduate role can become far more than a first job. It can be the start of a career with real consequence.

Finding the right path

The programme is primarily structured around two core tracks: software engineering and business analysis. There is also space for UI/UX, although this is far less consistently populated than the engineering and business analysis streams. When available, it supports graduates interested in user-centred design and practical interface work.

For software engineering graduates, the year builds breadth across areas such as C#, Java, JavaScript, relational and non-relational databases, cloud fundamentals, modern front-end frameworks, AI, full-stack development, DevOps practices, version control, CI/CD pipelines, containerisation, secure-by-design thinking, and testing fundamentals. Business analysis graduates build a different but equally practical foundation, focused on understanding business problems, supporting delivery, working in Agile environments and helping teams shape the right solutions.

Learning by building

At BBD, learning is practical by design. Graduates work through structured level-ups that introduce new concepts and tools, then apply them through real work, often through a web application built by teams of engineers and business analysts. Each level-up creates a rhythm of learning, application, presentation and feedback.

The programme is self-directed, but it is not unstructured. Software engineering graduates are required to complete an AWS certification at associate level or higher, while business analysis graduates complete a recognised professional business analysis certification. Graduates may also complete additional professional development courses, such as professional writing, to strengthen the communication and workplace skills that matter in consulting environments.

Real responsibility, real support

What makes the programme distinctive is the way its core elements come together. Graduates are not simply trained, mentored or exposed to projects. They are employed full-time, placed into live client delivery and supported through a structured year of development while contributing to enterprise software environments. It is a rare balance: real responsibility, with enough support around it to help early-career technologists grow into the role.

That work can span industries such as banking, payments, telecommunications, insurance, public sector, education and gaming. No two graduate experiences are exactly the same. One graduate may be contributing to a financial services platform, another to a telecoms solution and another to internal tooling or a large-scale enterprise system. What they share is the expectation that they learn quickly, contribute thoughtfully and grow through exposure.

Support is built around the work. Dedicated advisors and facilitators provide guidance and structure. Mentors and experienced engineers help graduates grow inside project environments. Client teams offer day-to-day context, and peers become part of the learning process through level-ups, presentations and reviews.

A demanding, high-accountability environment

The programme is demanding. There are no traditional pass-or-fail assessments or exam-style gates. Progress is shaped through practical work, peer feedback, self-evaluation and regular reflection. Graduates are expected to know when to ask questions, when to seek clarity and how to take ownership of their development.

The first month focuses on orientation and alignment, giving graduates time to settle into BBD, understand the programme and begin building their foundation. From there, they move deeper into client work while continuing with programme activities. By the end of the first quarter, graduates are expected to be contributing more productively to their teams and to have completed several foundational level-ups, including databases and object-oriented development.

What graduates can expect

BBD also recognises the practical realities of starting work. University graduates joining the software engineering track in engineering and computer science fields earn a starting salary from R40 000, while business analysis graduates earn starting salaries between R30 000 and R35 000.

Exceptional academic results are considered when attracting and rewarding top graduate talent, and all staff earnings are reviewed at their six-month anniversary and remuneration is adjusted for exceptional performance. University-qualified new employees also receive a R20 000 landing allowance, which can be used towards early-career costs such as accommodation, setting up a home office or assisting towards that first vehicle to get into work. Terms and conditions apply.

The experience is not all project work and certifications. BBD’s graduate year also includes the softer parts of joining a technology company: hackathons, game jams, Battle Decks, tech talks, guest lectures and team events. These moments give graduates space to experiment, meet people across the business and experience BBD beyond their immediate delivery team.

A serious start

By the end of the year, graduates are not moved into “real” roles. They are already in them. What changes is their level of readiness. They have spent a year inside client teams, learning through practical work, building confidence and developing a clearer sense of where they want to go next.

Experience has shown that BBD graduates who take ownership of their careers move swiftly to intermediate level engineers soon after the completion of the BBD Grad Programme. When compared to industry peers, the quality and breadth that the programme offers shows itself very soon.

Ready to begin? Explore the BBD Grad Programme, learn more about the software engineering and business analysis tracks, and apply to become a BBD Grad.