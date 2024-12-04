Huawei explores immense potential of new digital frontier

During the Huawei Cape Town Tech Convention 2024, held at Cape Town International Convention Centre last week, Huawei’s commitment to integrating connectivity, cloud and AI into real-world scenarios and fostering sustainable partnerships was highlighted.

After the successful Huawei Africa Connect 2024 event in Johannesburg earlier this year, Huawei Tech Convention’s packed agenda brought together industry experts, key opinion leaders, customers and partners, to share best practices and unpack how the digital economy is transforming industries worldwide, paving the way for new growth, innovation, and limitless opportunities.

As businesses and societies grow and adapt in the digital intelligent era, technologies such as connectivity, cloud, and AI have become fundamental drivers of growth, opportunity, and resilience, no longer being optional but essential for success.

Together with partners, we help industries go intelligent and go intelligent faster… The future is here

“Digital transformation is the process by which organisations in Cape Town and beyond adopt digital technology to create new or modify existing business processes, organisational culture and overall customer experiences, all in response to changing business and market requirements.

Its primary objective is to enhance efficiency and increase organisational value by introducing new and innovative techniques through the utilisation of cutting-edge digital technology tools,” said ICT marketing and solutions sales director at Huawei South Africa, York Yun.

Delegates were engaged with presentations from customers, comprehensive enterprise solution overviews, the latest fintech innovations and key industry trends. The event featured ground-breaking announcements and inspiring talks, and provided valuable networking opportunities with global industry leaders, innovators and forward-thinking partners.

Some key highlights from Huawei Cape Town Tech Convention 2024 included:

Shaun Van Zyl, Huawei regional director for the Western Cape, highlighting the company’s focus on supporting innovation across industries through AI and ICT infrastructure. He emphasised the company’s commitment to advancing industrial intelligence and digital economic development in South Africa, in collaboration with customers and partners. “Huawei have been disrupting the market and creating more opportunities for economic growth. We understand the importance of investing locally and regionally when building our teams. We also have built training offices and an Innovation Centre, as well as a demo centre where we can offer multiple services to give our clients a better experience, when working with Huawei,” he said.

Huawei regional director for the Western Cape, highlighting the company’s focus on supporting innovation across industries through AI and ICT infrastructure. He emphasised the company’s commitment to advancing industrial intelligence and digital economic development in South Africa, in collaboration with customers and partners. “Huawei have been disrupting the market and creating more opportunities for economic growth. We understand the importance of investing locally and regionally when building our teams. We also have built training offices and an Innovation Centre, as well as a demo centre where we can offer multiple services to give our clients a better experience, when working with Huawei,” he said. Raymond Crown, CIO of the University of the Western Cape, discussed the strategic alignment between the university and Huawei regarding their ICT infrastructure upgrade. He highlighted the positive experience, support and benefits provided, which ensured uninterrupted, high-quality network connectivity with an intent-based management system for automation and optimisation.

CIO of the University of the Western Cape, discussed the strategic alignment between the university and Huawei regarding their ICT infrastructure upgrade. He highlighted the positive experience, support and benefits provided, which ensured uninterrupted, high-quality network connectivity with an intent-based management system for automation and optimisation. Werner Nothnagel, Huawei regional solutions and marketing director for the Western Cape, highlighted that, as a new chapter in intelligent solutions is being written, Huawei works with customers and partners around the world to seamlessly integrate ICT with industry scenarios. Huawei leads innovation and solutions in infrastructure that drives digital and intelligent transformation, supporting a vast range of AI models and applications for all industries. “Together with partners, we help industries go intelligent and go intelligent faster. From finance and transportation, to energy, retail, manufacturing, education, healthcare and internet services, the future is here.”

Huawei regional solutions and marketing director for the Western Cape, highlighted that, as a new chapter in intelligent solutions is being written, Huawei works with customers and partners around the world to seamlessly integrate ICT with industry scenarios. Huawei leads innovation and solutions in infrastructure that drives digital and intelligent transformation, supporting a vast range of AI models and applications for all industries. “Together with partners, we help industries go intelligent and go intelligent faster. From finance and transportation, to energy, retail, manufacturing, education, healthcare and internet services, the future is here.” Romario Abrahams, Huawei enterprise partner sales manager of Western Cape region, said that as Huawei looks to the intelligent era, collaboration and trust remain fundamental to its strategy, fostering shared success and integrity in all partnerships. “The year has been transformative, with significant revenue growth and a strengthened partner ecosystem. Huawei emphasises high performance, strategic SME partnerships for distribution and achieving certification milestones for partner expertise.” He highlighted Huawei’s focus on upskilling the ICT industry, particularly through its ICT Academy, which addresses local skills gaps and empowers women in tech.

Huawei enterprise partner sales manager of Western Cape region, said that as Huawei looks to the intelligent era, collaboration and trust remain fundamental to its strategy, fostering shared success and integrity in all partnerships. “The year has been transformative, with significant revenue growth and a strengthened partner ecosystem. Huawei emphasises high performance, strategic SME partnerships for distribution and achieving certification milestones for partner expertise.” He highlighted Huawei’s focus on upskilling the ICT industry, particularly through its ICT Academy, which addresses local skills gaps and empowers women in tech. Bernhard Heyer, Huawei enterprise data communication products executive for the Western Cape region, presented a discussion on how the new Huawei Xinghe Intelligent Network amplifies industrial intelligence. He unpacked the profound impact of AI on enterprises and the future need for intelligent enterprise networks. He highlighted Huawei’s investments in AI-driven telemetry, analytics and modelling for instant outcomes, with Huawei’s own network serving over 200 000 staff across more than 170 countries, exemplifying the use of this technology for exceptional user experience and robust security.

“Huawei Tech Convention 2024 showcased the transformative power of technology – how connectivity, cloud, AI and smart solutions are paving the way for sustainable growth and progress across industries. Huawei remains committed to collaborating with partners to continue this journey of innovation in sub-Saharan Africa,” said York Yun.

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices. We have 207 000 employees and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world. Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organisation for a fully connected, intelligent world. For more information, please visit Huawei on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

Read more articles by Huawei on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: