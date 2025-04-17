TechCentral acquired in significant boost for ICT publishing

TechCentral, South Africa’s most powerful B2B technology news and information platform, has a new owner.

TechCentral’s long-serving business partner, Publishared – founded by digital publishing industry veteran Michelle Losco – has acquired NewsCentral Media, TechCentral’s publisher, for an undisclosed sum.

Duncan McLeod, the founder of both NewsCentral Media and TechCentral, will stay on as managing editor and will continue to lead the editorial team and be fully involved in the business post-transaction.

We’re proud to be building on the momentum and are committed to driving the publication’s continued growth

In a statement, Losco and McLeod said the acquisition marks a significant development not only for TechCentral and Publishared but also for ICT publishing in South Africa – and for the local technology sector that TechCentral has served with passion over the past 16 years.

“This comes at a pivotal and exciting moment in TechCentral’s growth story,” said Losco. Both readership and advertiser demand are at all-time highs – a clear reflection of the trust and credibility the publication has built over the years. We’re proud to be building on that momentum and are committed to driving the publication’s continued growth.”

Losco added that TechCentral is the “definitive platform for reaching technology decision makers in South Africa”.

Market expansion

“This is why we’ve chosen to invest and integrate the two companies’ teams, allowing us to expand our product offering and unlock even greater opportunities for brands targeting this valuable audience.”

McLeod echoed this view and said the acquisition of TechCentral is a “major development in the storied life of this publication and sets it up perfectly for its next period of growth and market expansion”.

“Michelle and her team, led by operations director Natalie Kock, will bring a new energy to the title, and I look forward to the innovations and growth plans that will flow from the combination of these two successful companies,” McLeod added.

“I’m excited about working even more closely with Michelle and her top-class team of advertising sales executives and customer relationship management professionals. We’ll be announcing new hires to our editorial team in the coming months, too.”

The news of Publishared’s acquisition of NewsCentral Media comes as TechCentral continues to notch up record readership. This as business decision makers increasingly seek out ICT-related news and analysis they can trust, free of clickbait and sensationalism.

TechCentral’s latest readership record, set just last month – and which surpassed September 2024’s record of unique readers and pageviews – has reaffirmed its expanding role as the leading source of credible and trustworthy information for the ICT sector and for business technology decision makers across industries.

“TechCentral remains steadfast in its approach to delivering news, video interviews and other compelling B2B content that is not only credible but in publishing information on which people can rely to make real business decisions,” said McLeod.

Added Losco: “The publication’s unmatched credibility is the result not only of staying true to our mission of serving our community of business readers with factual and valuable technology journalism, but also of maintaining a strict ‘Chinese wall’ between editorial and advertising. There will be no change to this policy post-acquisition.”

