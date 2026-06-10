TechCentral is looking for an experienced sub-editor

TechCentral, one of South Africa’s leading technology news publications, is looking for an experienced sub-editor to join our editorial team. This is an on-site role at our offices in Rivonia, Johannesburg.

This is a hands-on role for someone who lives and breathes good journalism: meticulous about accuracy, quick with a sharp headline and genuinely interested in the technology world we cover, from telecoms and fintech to JSE-listed tech, energy and AI policy.

Founded in 2009, TechCentral is one of the most established and authoritative names in South African technology journalism, read daily by the industry’s decision-makers.

You’ll be editing serious, market-moving copy – JSE-listed company results, telecoms regulation, fintech, energy and AI policy – held to a high standard of primary-source rigour. It’s a newsroom where you can do work you’re proud of and be involved in mentoring the next generation of technology and business journalism talent.

What you’ll do

Edit articles for accuracy, clarity and house style

Continue to develop TechCentral’s style guide

Publish content to the web using WordPress

Write engaging headlines and strong, compelling blurbs

Check facts rigorously against primary sources

Help develop junior members of the editorial team, including interns

What we’re looking for

At least five years’ experience in a similar role

Newsroom experience

An excellent command of the English language

A real interest in and understanding of technology

Proficiency with WordPress and basic SEO tools

Strong, verifiable references

Preference will be given to candidates with a tertiary qualification

A market-related salary, commensurate with experience, is on offer.

How to apply

Send your CV and a one-page motivation letter to [email protected]. The closing date for applications is 30 June 2026.