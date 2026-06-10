TechCentral is looking for an experienced sub-editor

TechCentral, one of South Africa’s leading technology news publications, is looking for an experienced sub-editor to join our editorial team. This is an on-site role at our offices in Rivonia, Johannesburg.
This is a hands-on role for someone who lives and breathes good journalism: meticulous about accuracy, quick with a sharp headline and genuinely interested in the technology world we cover, from telecoms and fintech to JSE-listed tech, energy and AI policy.
Founded in 2009, TechCentral is one of the most established and authoritative names in South African technology journalism, read daily by the industry’s decision-makers.
You’ll be editing serious, market-moving copy – JSE-listed company results, telecoms regulation, fintech, energy and AI policy – held to a high standard of primary-source rigour. It’s a newsroom where you can do work you’re proud of and be involved in mentoring the next generation of technology and business journalism talent.
What you’ll do
- Edit articles for accuracy, clarity and house style
- Continue to develop TechCentral’s style guide
- Publish content to the web using WordPress
- Write engaging headlines and strong, compelling blurbs
- Check facts rigorously against primary sources
- Help develop junior members of the editorial team, including interns
What we’re looking for
- At least five years’ experience in a similar role
- Newsroom experience
- An excellent command of the English language
- A real interest in and understanding of technology
- Proficiency with WordPress and basic SEO tools
- Strong, verifiable references
- Preference will be given to candidates with a tertiary qualification
A market-related salary, commensurate with experience, is on offer.
How to apply
Send your CV and a one-page motivation letter to [email protected]. The closing date for applications is 30 June 2026.
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