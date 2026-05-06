We’re hiring: TechCentral is looking for technology journalists

TechCentral is hiring. We’re looking for high-calibre technology and business journalists who understand South Africa’s ICT sector and want to produce original, authoritative work — not aggregation, not churn, not clickbait.

If you’re the right person for this, you already know the ground you’d be covering. You’ve followed the operators, the regulators, the listed companies and the start-ups. You can tell the difference between a story and a stunt, and you know which executives are worth chasing for an interview.

What you’d do day to day:

Break original stories in South Africa’s technology, telecoms, fintech and enterprise IT sectors.

Produce clean, accurate, well-written news and analysis.

Develop and maintain industry sources at executive, regulatory and operational level.

Cover the major trends shaping the sector — AI, cloud, enterprise IT, digital infrastructure and telecoms policy.

Conduct interviews in written, audio and on-camera form, including for our podcast and video shows.

Help shape the newsroom’s editorial direction and coverage priorities.

What we’re looking for:

Proven experience as a journalist covering technology and business.

A track record of original reporting.

Strong writing skills, and a feel for what a good story is.

The ability to work quickly without sacrificing accuracy.

A good working knowledge of South Africa’s technology landscape.

Confidence interviewing senior executives and asking the questions that need to be asked.

Experience with audio, video or podcasting is a plus.

What makes this different

TechCentral is a newsroom that values independence, accuracy and credibility. The brand has been built over more than 15 years by reporters who know the sector and care about the work. Joining TechCentral is an opportunity to do journalism that is read by the people who run South Africa’s technology industry, and to help shape what we cover next.

The role is based at our offices in Rivonia, Johannesburg. Remuneration is competitive and based on experience.

To apply, please send your CV and links to your best published work to [email protected]. All applications will be treated in confidence.