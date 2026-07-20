The rands-and-cents case for electric trucks

TechCentral is proud to present the first episode of Watts & Wheels with Wills, our new interview show about electric vehicles and the fast-changing world of e-mobility in South Africa. In the debut episode, host William Kelly speaks to John Ford, sales manager at Aeversa, a fleet-focused electrification specialist helping some of South Africa’s biggest logistics operators make the switch from diesel to electric.

Ford’s central message is that electrifying a fleet is not about swapping every diesel truck for a battery-powered one. Each depot has its own energy profile – municipal tariff structures, grid capacity, demand charges and time-of-use rates – and the trick is matching the right vehicles, routes and charging strategies to each site. Get it right, he says, and the savings flow: solar charging over midday, battery storage to bridge expensive evening peaks and cheap off-peak grid power overnight.

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The numbers from Aeversa’s work with Takealot Fulfilment Solutions – the e-commerce giant’s logistics arm – back him up. What began in 2022 as a single imported electric truck covering 15 000km in a proof-of-concept trial grew to a 10-vehicle pilot that delivered an average 14% saving in total cost of ownership – before any solar or battery storage was added. With the fleet expanded to 21 vehicles and renewables in the mix, average savings climbed to 16%, peaking at 22% in some months.

Today the fleet numbers 35 vehicles consuming about 1.2GWh/year, with solar providing 60-82% of that energy. Aeversa expects savings of 18-20% on average – and, with global oil prices rattled by the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, potentially more than 30%.

“When you go electric, you can use those savings to expand your fleet or invest in solar and battery storage – and that adds more savings. It’s a self-fulfilling cycle,” said Ford. — (c) 2026 NewsCentral Media

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