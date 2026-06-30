TCS+ | IBM Bob: an AI-powered development partner for the enterprise

It’s been roughly 18 months since AI researcher Andrej Karpathy coined the term “vibe coding” – using natural language alongside AI tools to write and deploy code – and the market for AI coding assistants has grown rapidly since. IBM’s entry into this space is Bob, an AI-powered development assistant built for enterprise environments.

In this episode of TCS+, Nathi Ndlovu speaks to David Spurway, IBM Power AI and security principal for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, about what sets Bob apart from the growing field of AI coding tools.

Bob’s roots trace back to IBM i, IBM’s integrated operating environment long used in enterprise and legacy deployments. That heritage is significant: while many AI coding tools target greenfield development, Bob is designed with organisations running legacy stacks – including IBM i and mainframes – firmly in mind. That said, Bob’s capabilities extend well beyond those environments, making it relevant to a broader range of enterprise development teams.

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One of the more distinctive aspects of Bob is how IBM has positioned it – not as a traditional IDE but as a development partner. The “anthropomorphisation” is deliberate: Bob is designed to collaborate, not just autocomplete. That partnership quality shows up most clearly in onboarding. Rather than waiting months for a new developer to gain enough familiarity with a code base to contribute meaningfully, Bob can dramatically compress that ramp-up time by helping them navigate and understand existing code from day one.

Bob also performs real-time code reviews, a capability that Spurway suggests could prompt teams to rethink their development workflows altogether. IBM provides support to help organisations manage that transition, including guidance on integrating Bob into existing processes. Partners such as Edgetec play an important role in helping organisations manage this shift.

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On the question of language support, Spurway addresses how teams can verify whether their specific tools and languages are compatible with Bob. Security is another focal point: the underlying models powering Bob are discussed in the context of enterprise risk, with Spurway explaining how Bob’s code generation is designed to follow security best practices.

For those looking to explore the platform, Spurway outlines how individuals and organisations can access Bob, and closes with a summary of the key benefits for developers, teams and enterprises alike.

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