How a garage start-up became one of South Africa’s trusted software houses

In the early days of Pepla Software Solutions, there was no polished office, no investor backing and no large corporate structure behind the business. There was simply an empty garage, a handful of developers and a founder convinced that software development in South Africa could be done better.

Having spent years working with software vendors that consistently overpromised and underdelivered, Johann Combrink believed there was room for a company built on technical excellence, accountability and genuine client service.

For Combrink, the vision was clear from the outset: build a software company that prioritised quality, transparency and long-term partnerships. Rather than chasing rapid growth, the focus was on earning trust by consistently delivering solutions that solved significant business challenges.

Much of Pepla’s early momentum came from relationships Combrink had built throughout his career

Much of Pepla’s early momentum came from relationships Combrink had built throughout his career. When word spread that he was launching his own venture, former colleagues, partners and clients began reaching out with opportunities. It was proof that relationships matter as much as technical capability.

Pepla’s earliest projects ranged from RFID integrations and manufacturing automation systems to specialised traceability platforms. Even then, the company focused on solving complex operational challenges rather than building generic software.

Joined by Hansie Kloppers and David Uren, the early team operated with little hierarchy and a strong sense of ownership. “There was not a thick management layer. Everyone simply did what needed to be done and took ownership of their own domain,” Combrink explains. That culture of accountability remains today.

Software engineering

More than a decade later, Kloppers and Uren continue to play a key leadership role as directors of the company, highlighting the strength of the relationships and sense of ownership established during those formative start-up years.

The journey was not without sacrifices. In the early years, long hours were the norm as the team worked to establish itself in a competitive industry. Looking back, Combrink credits much of the company’s success to the support of his family and founding team.

As Pepla grew, so did the complexity of the work.

One of the company’s major turning points came when it secured an engagement with the FirstRand Group, assisting with DebiCheck banking systems during a critical implementation phase. That engagement opened the door to enterprise fintech projects involving regulated payment systems and large-scale banking infrastructure. Pepla contributes to large-scale enterprise systems containing millions of lines of code, operating in environments where strict security, compliance and governance standards must be maintained.

Twelve years later, Pepla evolved into a 40-person software engineering business delivering solutions across banking, insurance, agriculture, education, logistics, tourism, access control, public infrastructure and more.

According to Combrink, that diversification was deliberate. “We never wanted all our risk sitting in one industry,” he says. “That decision helped carry us through Covid because we weren’t dependent on a single sector.”

That adaptability has also enabled Pepla to contribute to some of the region’s most technically demanding projects, including election systems in Namibia, where technology supports functions such as voter registration, biometric verification, secure vote transmission and public election reporting. “In Namibia, you’re dealing with one of the most sparsely populated countries in the world,” says Combrink. Technology must operate reliably across vast geographical distances while maintaining the integrity, transparency and security required of a national election. Unlike many enterprise projects, election systems have immovable deadlines. “If you miss the deadline, there won’t be an election.”

Despite the scale and complexity of its work, Pepla remains firmly focused on bespoke software engineering. Combrink believes businesses gain the greatest value when technology is designed around their processes rather than forcing those processes into the constraints of packaged software. “We focus on building software that fits the client’s specific needs.”

Pepla’s philosophy is simple: technology should serve the business, not the other way around

Pepla’s philosophy is simple: technology should serve the business, not the other way around. That mindset also shapes its engineering standards.

“Clean code looks like it was written by somebody who cares.” The statement captures the standards Pepla strives to uphold in every solution it delivers.

For Pepla, quality means delivering systems that remain maintainable, scalable and dependable long after deployment.

That philosophy now extends into artificial intelligence and automation, an area in which Pepla has invested significantly over the past few years. One example is Pepla Voice, the company’s AI-powered voice assistant built specifically for the South African market. Designed to automate customer interactions, Pepla Voice enables organisations to engage customers 24/7, streamline inbound and outbound communications and improve operational efficiency through intelligent voice automation.

‘One line of code at a time’

Leveraging advanced speech recognition, natural language processing and artificial intelligence, the platform delivers natural, human-like conversations while helping businesses automate repetitive tasks, enhance customer service and scale operations without compromising the customer experience. By transforming voice interactions into valuable business intelligence, organisations can make faster, more informed decisions while improving service delivery.

While enthusiasm around AI continues to grow, Combrink believes businesses should first understand and optimise their underlying processes before implementing AI. Only then, he says, can organisations identify where the technology will create genuine value rather than simply following the latest trend.

After more than a decade of building software, Combrink remains motivated by the same thing that drove him at the beginning. “It’s not something I force,” he says. “It is part of who I am. You try to change the world around you one line of code at a time.”

The next chapter for Pepla will involve international expansion, larger enterprise engagements and continued investment in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Yet despite the company’s growth, Combrink believes the fundamentals remain the same: build quality software, solve real problems and earn trust. More than a decade after its founding, those principles continue to shape Pepla’s next chapter as it expands into new markets, technologies and international opportunities.