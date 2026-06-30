A smarter switch for networks that can’t afford to fail

Today, in many organisations, network downtime is more than an inconvenience – it can bring operations to a standstill. Whether it’s a production line, a hospital system or financial transactions, reliability has become a non-negotiable requirement. That’s where the Huawei CloudEngine S5755-S-HT series Twins switch comes in.

Built from the ground up for resilience, this next-generation switch offers a smarter way to build stable, always-on networks without adding unnecessary complexity.

A smarter approach to redundancy

What makes the S5755-S-HT series stand out is its dual-plane design built into a single device. Instead of relying on multiple switches for redundancy, Huawei has engineered a solution where both the management plane and the forwarding plane have built-in backup.

In practical terms, that means fewer moving parts, simpler deployments and greater confidence that your network will keep running even if something goes wrong internally.

Built to keep services running

Failures happen, be it hardware, software or unexpected issues. The difference is the speed at which your network recovers.

The S5755-S-HT adopts intelligent switching modules, which can switch the forwarding links within a sub-second and keep services running without noticeable interruption. Users are connected, applications are working and business goes on.

The same thinking applies to maintenance. Software upgrades can be completed without restarting the device, thanks to automatic switching of management elements. This removes the need for planned downtime and makes ongoing maintenance far less disruptive.

Reliable power, flexible deployment

The switch is also equipped with an AC/DC hybrid power supply, which adds another layer of resilience. This flexibility helps to maintain uniform operation across various environments, especially where power conditions can change.

Another practical benefit is how easy it is to achieve high availability. Even devices connected through a single network port can be part of a highly reliable setup – a scenario that traditionally demanded more complex configurations.

Where it fits best

The S5755-S-HT series is particularly well suited to environments where downtime is not an option:

Manufacturing, where a break in the process can stop production

where a break in the process can stop production Healthcare, where systems must always be available to deliver patient care

where systems must always be available to deliver patient care Financial services, where availability directly affects transactions and trust

In such sectors, being able to provide continued service is not just useful, it is critical.

A strong opportunity for partners

For partners, this is not just another switch – it is a practical solution to a very real customer challenge.

Add the CloudEngine S5755-S-HT series to your portfolio and give your clients a way to simplify their networks and increase reliability. It’s an easy conversation starter with organisations being pushed to modernise infrastructure and mitigate risk.

Work with First Distribution

As a trusted Huawei distributor, First Distribution is well positioned to help partners bring this solution to market. From availability and pricing support to technical guidance, the team can help you move quickly and confidently.

Ready to get started? Reach out to your First Distribution account manager to learn more about the CloudEngine S5755-S-HT series and how you can position it with your customers.