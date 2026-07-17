BYD’s 350kW Shark 6 leaves the Ranger Raptor in its wake

The bakkie wars just got another jolt of electricity. BYD has launched the Shark 6 Performance in South Africa, a 350kW plug-in hybrid double cab that sprints from 0-100km/h in 5.5s – proper hot-hatch pace from something you can load with firewood.

The standard Shark 6 already snatched the title of South Africa’s most powerful bakkie from Ford’s 292kW Ranger Raptor when it arrived last year with 321kW. The new flagship stretches that lead to a full 58kW, swapping the Premium’s 1.5l petrol engine for a 2l turbo working with electric motors on both axles for a combined 350kW and 700Nm – against the Raptor’s 583Nm from its twin-turbo V6.

More importantly, it fixes the one spec the diesel faithful could still cite at the braai: towing. The Premium’s 2 500kg braked limit merely matched the Raptor; the Performance hauls 3 500kg – a full ton more than Ford’s finest. Toyota’s effort in the performance stakes, the Hilux GR-Sport with its 165kW diesel, isn’t in the same postcode – it’s barely in the same province.

Vehicle-to-load technology lets the Shark run fridges, lights and even a coffee machine off its battery

The Performance uses BYD’s DMO – Dual Mode Off-road – super hybrid system. A 29.6kWh battery provides up to 80km of electric-only range, meaning the school run and the office commute can be done without waking the petrol engine at all, while combined range with a full tank and full battery is a claimed 640km on the WLTP cycle. AC charging at up to 7kW takes about four hours; DC fast charging at up to 55kW does the job in roughly 35 minutes.

Off the tar, there’s 230mm of ground clearance, all-wheel drive and a crawl mode that handles throttle and braking on rocky terrain, sand and steep inclines so the driver only has to steer. And because this is 2026, the load bin has built-in power outlets: vehicle-to-load technology lets the Shark run fridges, lights and even a coffee machine off its battery – the first bakkie that can out-drag a Raptor and then make it a flat white afterwards.

Sting in the tail

Inside there’s a 15.6-inch touchscreen with Google Maps and the Play Store built in, electrically adjustable seats and a new column-mounted gear selector that frees up console space. Colours include the delightfully named Outback Orange, alongside Obsidian Black, Snowy White and Atlantis Grey.

The sting in the tail is the price: R1.15-million – undercutting the Raptor, which now commands around R1.2-million. It comes with a five-year/100 000km vehicle warranty and maintenance plan, and an eight-year/200 000km battery warranty. Orders are open at BYD dealerships nationwide – a network the company has been expanding aggressively as it chases the established brands.

The Shark 6 helped kick off the electric bakkie revolution in South Africa, as discussed in the first episode of TechCentral’s Watts & Wheels podcast. With the Performance, the revolution now has a flagship. The establishment has been warned: the Shark is circling, and it smells blood in the water. — © 2026 NewsCentral Media