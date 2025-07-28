Watts & Wheels Ep 1: ‘BYD Shark 6 and the electric bakkie revolution’

Welcome to the machine (with apologies to Pink Floyd). This is Watts & Wheels, a new motoring show hosted by motoring journalist (and “buzzhead” – or is that “electronhead”?) William Kelly and TechCentral editor (and wannabe EV owner) Duncan McLeod.

With a focus on the shift to electric motoring, the pilot season of Watts & Wheels consists of three episodes.

What can you look forward to? We’ll look at the latest EV models – from mild hybrids to plug-in hybrids and full battery-electric vehicles – making their way to South African shores. We’ll also test drive many of them for the show.

Watch episode 1 now

We’ll also look at the business of motoring, and the challenges and opportunities facing the local industry amid the tectonic shifts that are remaking the global automotive sector, including the rapid rise of Chinese EV brands.

Whether you’re pondering your first EV purchase, are keen to understand the nuances of local charging networks or are simply fascinated by the future of sustainable transport, let Watts & Wheels be your guide.

In episode 1, William and Duncan dive into:

The different types of new energy vehicles available in South Africa, explaining terms like EV, BEV, HEV, PHEV and REEV. What do they all mean, and how are prospective buyers to choose between these technologies?

Should consumers really be worried about long-term battery health in EVs? Spoiler alert: no! In fact, the data now shows battery endurance in EVs has been vastly underestimated.

The power of VTOL, or vehicle-to-load, technology and how it can be used to power everything from a kettle to your house.

The electrification of bakkies, including a look at BYD’s exciting new Shark 6 PHEV (and whether it can beat the monstrous 3l Ford Raptor from a standing start); Nissan’s sexy Frontier PHEV (not confirmed for South Africa); and Ford’s new PHEV Ranger (made in Silverton in Pretoria).

The controversial Jaguar Type 00 – and why William thinks why the critics have it completely wrong.

If you like what you see, please subscribe to Watts & Wheels on YouTube – and share the word with family and friends. It's also available as an audio podcast in your favourite podcasting app.

In episode 2, out next week, look out for an exclusive look at – and first media test drive of – South Africa’s first 4×4 fully electric bakkie.

Prefer audio?

