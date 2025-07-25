Announcing Watts & Wheels – an exciting new motoring show

This Monday, TechCentral will launch the first episode of an exciting new motoring show called Watts & Wheels.

The show, hosted by motoring journalist and “buzzhead” William Kelly and TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod, has a special focus on the shift to electric motoring, a space that’s still relatively new in South Africa but which is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years as consumers realise the inherent benefits of electric vehicles over ICE (internal combustion engine) alternatives.

Indeed, you could say that South Africa’s roads are on the cusp of a revolution, and Watts & Wheels is here to navigate every electrifying turn.

Watts & Wheels will explore the broader ecosystem of electric mobility in South Africa

The show will bring you the very best South African EV news, reviews and insights. We’ll strip away the jargon and deliver compelling, accessible content for seasoned EV advocates and curious newcomers alike.

What can you expect from Watts & Wheels? We’ll look at the latest EV models – from mild hybrids to plug-in hybrids and full battery-electric vehicles – making their way to South African shores. We’ll also look at the business of motoring, and the challenges and opportunities facing the local motoring industry amid the tectonic shifts that are remaking the global automotive sector.

Your guide to EVs

Beyond the vehicles themselves, Watts & Wheels will explore the broader ecosystem of electric mobility in South Africa. We’ll feature exclusive interviews with local EV pioneers, policymakers and innovators who are driving this transformative shift.

Whether you’re pondering your first EV purchase, keen to understand the nuances of local charging networks or simply fascinated by the future of sustainable transport, let Watts & Wheels be your guide.

Watts & Wheels is coming soon to all major podcast platforms and a screen near you. Look out for episode 1 on TechCentral this Monday.

