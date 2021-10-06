Mimecast announces two senior appointments to support SA operations

Mimecast Limited, a leading e-mail security and cyber-resilience company, has announced two key new hires, Moss Gondwe as public sector director and Collin Kunene as channel director. The appoints ments will support Mimecast’s operations in South Africa and bolster its local senior leadership team.

Gondwe, a former IBM and Microsoft executive, will focus on expanding Mimecast’s footprint within public sector organisations by working closely with strategic channel partners. With decades of experience, he will also take on a mentorship role, working with the local team to help develop the next generation of Mimecast leaders.

Kunene, who has held senior positions at MTN and Huawei, will draw on his extensive experience in the telecommunications and technology sectors to help drive Mimecast’s channel strategy in South Africa and other markets in Africa. As a channel-first business, this is an important move for Mimecast as Kunene will focus on continuing the expansion and growth in an already strong network of partners.

We are excited about the value and guidance both Moss and Collin will bring to our teams

Paul Stafford, vice-president for Africa at Mimecast, says: “We are excited about the value and guidance both Moss and Collin will bring to our teams, and look forward to working with both of them as we aim to help African organisations improve their resilience against cyberattacks.

“The growing digitisation of our everyday lives means cybersecurity has become more important than ever. With the support of both Moss and Collin, Mimecast is even better placed to support local efforts to bolster defences and create a safe digital environment in which businesses can grow and succeed,” says Stafford.

Mimecast was founded in 2003 by two South African entrepreneurs – Peter Bauer and Neil Murray — and today operates in North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. The company is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange (“MIME”) and is headquartered in London, UK.

Mimecast: Relentless protection. Resilient world

Mimecast (Nasdaq: MIME) was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector: e-mail. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, Web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organisations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement towards building a more resilient world. Learn more about us at www.mimecast.com or connect with the company on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter. Get more insights on cyber resilience in the Mimecast blog.