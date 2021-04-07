'Kubernetes is the next Linux': SUSE's Rob Knight on containerisation - TechCentral

SUSE chief technology officer for enterprise cloud products Rob Knight believes Kubernetes technology is such a big deal that it could be considered “the next Linux”.

Speaking to Daniel Robus on the TechCentral podcast (watch or listen to it below), Knight provides an informative dive into the world of containerisation and mass digitisation, and the management thereof.

Knight takes podcast viewers and listeners through a crash course in “Kubernetes 101” and explains how containerisation technology is already in the mainstream development world, touching multiple systems and enabling business value for organisations.

Why should organisations try the technology? How is SUSE supporting a low-risk or no-risk entry into containerisation? And where can development teams get training, information and shortcuts to value from the community? Knight answers all these questions and more in the podcast.

He also provides real-world examples of the technology in action, including in in-flight entertainment systems, the fast-food sector and banking.

Kubernetes is here to stay, customers should embrace it and not be nervous of the change, and open-source software is a game changer to enable rapid deployment of digital-ready solutions, he says.

