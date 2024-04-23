TCS Legends | An interview with David Frankel

David Frankel played a pioneering role in the commercial development of the internet in South Africa as co-founder and CEO of Internet Solutions.

Since then, he’s gone on to a successful investing career in the US, where he is co-founder and managing partner at Boston- and New York-based Founder Collective, a seed-stage venture capital fund whose successful investments have included Uber Technologies, Brontes (sold to 3M) and PillPack (sold to Amazon).

Frankel, widely regarded as one of the most successful entrepreneurs to come out of South Africa’s technology industry, joins TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod on TCS Legends to chat about:

His career, and how the Internet Solutions opportunity came about;

What it was like in the early days of the internet in South Africa;

The fight he led, with Mark Todes, against Telkom’s attempts in the 1990s to monopolise the internet industry – and how the industry won the battle;

The cast of characters at Internet Solutions, including brothers Ronnie and Alon Apteker, that made it a special place to be at the time;

Whether he was really offered the job of group CEO of Dimension Data;

His studies at Harvard Business School;

The creation of Founders Collective, and why Boston is a great place for a tech-focused venture capitalist to be; and

His views on South Africa in 2024 and his continued connection to the country.

Don’t miss this insightful interview with one of South Africa’s leading entrepreneurs, exploring the role he played in the heady days of the internet in South Africa and what it took to build a successful investment career in the US.

