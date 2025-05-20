Ramaphosa orders corruption probe at Sita

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is poised to launch an investigation into the State IT Agency afterPresident Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation authorising the corruption-fighting unit to probe the entity.

The SIU will investigate allegations of maladministration and corruption focusing on the procurement of a turnkey asset management software solution.

“The SIU will assess whether the procurement process adhered to national treasury guidelines or if it was tainted by irregularities, lack of transparency or wasteful expenditure. Additionally, the investigation will examine any unlawful or improper conduct by Sita employees, suppliers or other entities involved in the contract.

“The investigation period spans 13 July 2017 to 16 May 2025, including any relevant conduct before or after this timeframe,” the SIU said.

Evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during the investigation will be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority.

“Beyond investigating maladministration, corruption and fraud, the SIU is committed to identifying systemic failures and recommending measures to prevent future losses.

“Under the SIU Act, the SIU is also authorised to initiate a civil action in the high court or a special tribunal in its name to address any wrongdoing identified during its investigation resulting from acts of corruption, fraud or maladministration,” the unit said.

