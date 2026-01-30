TCS+ | Cloud On Demand and Consnet: inside a real-world AWS partner success story

The cloud revolution has challenged businesses of all sizes by changing how IT teams go about implementing projects and managing infrastructure. IT service firms have been doubly challenged, having to sell a new computing paradigm to their clients while also practising what they preach and adopting cloud-first technologies in-house.

Consnet is an IT solutions firm that leveraged the Amazon Web Services distribution model to accelerate its own journey into the cloud, enabling the company to do the same for its customers.

In this episode of TCS+, Dion Kalicharan, MD at Consnet, and Xenia Rhode, AWS partner development manager at Cloud On Demand, speak about the benefits of leverage the support structures in the AWS partner network.

Rhode and Kalicharan delve into:

What the AWS distribution model is and how it benefits partners in the ecosystem;

Consnet’s 21-year history, the services it provides and how its journey into the cloud began;

How Consnet being supported by Cloud On Demand gave it the know-how to support its own customers on their cloud adoption journeys;

The technical and training support that helped guide Consnet to upskill its teams and gain cloud expertise;

How Cloud On Demand “marked Consnet’s homework” by double-checking the quality and efficiency of its cloud deployments; and

How Cloud On Demand strategically meets its partners where their needs are.

