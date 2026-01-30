Huawei turns 25 in South Africa, celebrates with major device discounts

This year, Huawei South Africa is celebrating 25 years of being part of the country’s technology journey. Over the past quarter of a century, Huawei South Africa has grown alongside the digital landscape, supporting how people connect, work, create and live through technology.

From building the networks that keep our country connected to designing consumer devices used every day, Huawei’s focus has remained the same – making advanced technology accessible and meaningful for all South Africans.

A longstanding presence built on connection

Since establishing its South African operations, Huawei has worked closely with local operators, enterprises and partners to strengthen national connectivity. Today, Huawei’s supported networks serve nearly 80% of the South African population, enabling everything from everyday communication to digital services that underpin business, education and entertainment.

This long-term presence has allowed Huawei to develop a deep understanding of the local market, ensuring that the solutions and devices it brings to South Africa are relevant to both local needs and lifestyles.

Innovation that shows up in everyday life

While much of Huawei’s work happens behind the scenes in networks and infrastructure, its impact is most visible in the hands of consumers. Over the years, Huawei has introduced a wide range of smartphones, tablets and wearables designed to balance performance, design and reliability.

This commitment to consumer-centric innovation has made Huawei the leading brand in wearables in South Africa with smartwatches and fitness devices that seamlessly fit into everyday routines, from workdays to workouts.

Marking the milestone with a birthday celebration

To celebrate 25 years in South Africa, Huawei South Africa is running a special birthday promotion across selected consumer products. Shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to R10 000 on popular devices, including the Huawei Pura 80 Series, the Huawei nova 14 Series, the Huawei Watch GT 6 Series and the Huawei MatePad Series. Ts&Cs apply.

The Huawei Pura 80 Series is built for users who value premium design and advanced photography, combining both powerful imaging capabilities with smooth everyday performance. The Huawei nova 14 Series offers a balance of style and performance, making it well-suited to social, entertainment and day-to-day use.

For those focused on health and fitness, the Huawei Watch GT 6 Series delivers comprehensive activity tracking, intuitive health insights and long battery life in a sleek, wearable design. The Huawei MatePad Series completes the range with versatile tablets designed for work, study and entertainment, at home or on the move.

The special birthday promotion is available on the Huawei Online Store, with additional offers available at selected retailers. Promotions may differ by channel and product, giving customers multiple ways to take advantage of the celebration. Ts&Cs apply.

Looking ahead to the next chapter

As Huawei South Africa celebrates this milestone year, the focus remains firmly on the future. From continued innovation in consumer technology to ongoing collaboration across South Africa’s digital ecosystem, Huawei is committed to supporting how South Africans connect and engage with technology in the years to come.

Twenty-five years on, the celebration is not just about how far Huawei has come, but about continuing to innovate with South Africans at the centre of every experience.