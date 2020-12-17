How to choose the right cloud platform - insights from HPE and Aptronics - TechCentral

How to choose the right cloud platform – insights from HPE and Aptronics

In this episode of the podcast, Rachel Cooke, GreenLake country lead at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and Mark Wayne, pre-sales strategic consultant at Aptronics, unpack the challenges around choosing the right cloud platform.

Cooke kicks off the conversation with a view on how Covid-19 has accelerated cloud discussions in enterprises across South Africa. Wayne then talks about what companies should be considering when choosing a cloud partner.

Cooke says most organisations are choosing some sort of hybrid model. She explains why, and how HPE’s GreenLake solution can help companies manage cloud complexity, whether it’s on premises on elsewhere.

Wayne then explains how GreenLake is positioned to meet the demands of modern enterprises.

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

How to subscribe to TechCentral’s podcasts

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe:

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence.