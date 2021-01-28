Liquid Telecom buys Microsoft Dynamics specialist in Africa, Middle East - TechCentral

Liquid Telecom Group has acquired the Middle East & Africa operations of Quattro Business Solutions (QBS), a company that specialises in Microsoft Dynamics enterprise software.

“The strategic acquisition of this international partner allows Liquid Telecom to increase the breadth of digital service offerings to local partners,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

QBS is an official indirect cloud solution provider for Microsoft Dynamics and supports about 800 partners in 25 countries. “This purchase gives Liquid Telecom the ability to be a well-rounded Microsoft partner, offering deep capability on Dynamics 365 in addition to Office 365 and Azure,” Liquid Telecom said.

“This acquisition is core to our strategy to deepen our cloud service offerings by bringing award-winning Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions to our digital ecosystem…,” said David Behr, group chief digital officer at Liquid Telecom.

The acquisition will not affect any operations for current business partners, and business agreements with partners will continue as normal, said QBS Middle East & Africa CEO Michael Hartmann. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media