1Stream ticks all the CRM boxes with its all-in-one solution

When it comes to customer relationship management (CRM) software, not all platforms are created equal.

At 1Stream, we have an all-in-one solution that enables your team to grow revenue, improve service and boost sales while empowering your team members and helping them to connect more effectively with each other and with your customers.

And it is this connectivity that sets 1Stream CRM apart, ensuring your team is working together to deliver on your CX strategy and helping you to outshine your competitors.

“A successful business is all about attracting and acquiring new customers, fulfilling your promises to new and existing customers, and then, of course, retaining that customer base and growing it,” said 1Stream CEO Jed Hewson. “Our 1Stream CRM solution allows our clients to do all that, and as experts in the CRM field, we offer technical expertise and ongoing support to help our clients grow and thrive.”

Here’s why 1Stream’s all-in-one CRM is a market leader:

1. It all works off one solution

1Stream’s all-in-one CRM solution operates on a single platform, securely storing all the information about your customers and every interaction they have with your organisation – whether that is via WhatsApp, social media, e-mail, SMS, chat or phone call – in one place. This means all team members can access this information at the touch of a button, giving them deeper insight into each customer and helping to solve matters quickly and efficiently, greatly improving your team’s productivity.

Having a true omnichannel solution minimises customers’ frustration and shows them that you value their business – they don’t have to re-explain issues, even if they are dealing with different members of your team. Each member will have access to all previous communications, sales and issues, empowering them to find quick solutions as well as identifying opportunities to upsell or cross-sell.

In today’s competitive world and with the growth in digitisation, customers expect excellent service 24/7. 1Stream CRM can be accessed by team members anywhere at any time, helping to deliver real-time solutions and reinforcing customer loyalty.

2. Telephony is integrated into the solution

1Stream CRM has telephony included in the system. That means your sales, service and marketing teams only need to familiarise themselves with a single interface and have all the benefits of built-in voice capabilities plus embedded click-to-call and dialler functionality, improving productivity and eliminating human error. When a user answers a call from a customer, all the customer’s information will appear on screen, enabling team members to deliver personalised service with all the information they need at their fingertips.

3. Services your entire organisation and improves productivity

Because 1Stream CRM can be implemented across your entire organisation, it keeps your team aligned and in sync with your company’s goals. “Our CRM improves the workflow throughout your organisation and is designed to drive sales, boost service delivery, support marketing success and improve productivity,” said Hewson. “We believe in working smarter, not harder, so our advanced workflow capabilities automate repetitive tasks and move ‘tasks’ to different teams to improve productivity. At the same time, you’re able to manage your team’s performance through dashboards and reports that provide instant access to information.”

4. Technical expertise and ongoing support

1Stream CRM is a tried-and-tested solution that has helped some of South Africa’s leading companies deliver excellent customer service. 1Stream knows and understands the Southern African market, and the 1Stream CRM solution has been specifically designed to match and meet the needs of locally based companies and their customers. In addition, prices are quoted in rand, so you won’t fall victim to fluctuating exchange rates.

1Stream CRM offers speed to market and is easy to implement, and with everything operating off a single system, support is streamlined. As CX specialists, the 1Stream team will work closely with you to ensure that the platform meets and exceeds all your organisation’s specific needs. And because 1Stream CRM offers an array of automation, chatbots, dynamic scripting and voice-analysis options, you can layer on advanced applications quickly and easily when the need arises.

To find out how 1Stream CRM can offer your business an all-in-one CX solution, contact us today.