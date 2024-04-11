5 benefits of using an SSL certificate for your small business website

Cybercrime poses a considerable risk for every business and consumer. As a result, South Africans have become more online savvy. Internet users know that businesses must protect their data. One of the most basic, yet critical ways of doing this is with an SSL (secure socket layer) certificate.

An SSL certificate is a layer of security added to a website, which encrypts any data exchanged between a website and its visitors. It also displays the padlock icon in the URL (website address) to show that the connection has been secured.

But what if your small business doesn’t sell online? Do you still need an SSL certificate? Most certainly, and here are five reasons why:

Benefit 1: An SSL certificate protects data between you and your customers

One of the primary functions of an SSL certificate is to encrypt data transmitted between your website and your website visitors. This encryption ensures that sensitive information such as login credentials, payment details and personal data remains secure from hackers and cyberthreats. Even if you are not selling online, you might want to make use of forms to capture leads or grow your subscriber base. By prioritising data protection, you safeguard both your business and your customers from potential breaches and identity theft.

Benefit 2: An SSL certificate improves your search engine rankings (SEO)

Google and other search engines are in the business of linking their users with the best and most relevant websites. Naturally, they would recommend secure websites to their users. It just makes sense. Implementing an SSL certificate can therefore significantly boost your website’s search engine rankings.

Your small business website needs all the SEO help it can get, so an SSL is a must.

Benefit 3: SSLs authenticate your business and build brand reputation

There are a growing number of internet users that are sceptical about the websites they visit. And rightly so, because cybercriminals are becoming more sophisticated when it comes to the attacks they launch. You work hard to attract visitors to your site. Don’t risk having them click away because your website does not meet security requirements.

Apart from protecting data, an SSL certificate authenticates your business identity to visitors. This authentication not only builds brand reputation but also instils confidence in potential customers, leading to increased conversions and sales.

Benefit 4: It can improve customer trust

Trust is the foundation of successful online interactions. By securing your website with an SSL certificate, you demonstrate a commitment to data security and customer privacy. This proactive approach not only builds trust with existing customers but also attracts new customers who prioritise secure online experiences. Trustworthy websites are more likely to attract repeat visits and referrals, leading to long-term customer relationships and loyalty.

Benefit 5: SSLs can improve your website’s user experience

Your website’s user experience directly affects what happens next. If your site is slow or not secured, visitors will quickly click away to something else.

An SSL-secured website provides a seamless and secure browsing experience for users. When visitors know that their data is encrypted and protected, they feel more comfortable engaging with your website. This can lead to higher engagement metrics, lower bounce rates and increased time spent on your site. Added to this, using https (which is enabled by an SSL certificate) can indirectly improve your website’s speed by allowing for http/2 protocol usage. What an absolute win-win!

If there is one thing that cybercriminals love it is neglect. No matter the size of your business, if you fail to prioritise your cybersecurity, you could become a victim. Protect your business today!

About Domains.co.za

Domains.co.za is a domain name and website hosting provider based in Johannesburg. We don’t believe in tying our customers down with tedious contracts. But we do believe in offering a great service and excellent, affordable products. In fact, we usually exceed our 99.9% uptime promise. The core of our business is to help entrepreneurs, start-ups and small businesses take their ventures to the world wide web. All our packages are scalable, which means they grow with you. We also offer value-added services like SSLs and antivirus as well as a simple-to-use website builder called Site Builder. Oh, and have you heard about our customer control panel? You’ll love it! Follow Domains.co.za on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X or YouTube.