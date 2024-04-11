LSD Open: how technology drives unprecedented efficiency in modern business

Efficiency is no longer merely a key objective but a requirement for a business’s sustainable growth and innovation. Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of spearheading large-scale projects that have fundamentally transformed organisational operations. For example, for a notable retailer, our team revolutionised their data-handling systems. What once was a laborious, six-hour ordeal to conclude a day’s trading and finalise all reporting is now streamlined to under 30 minutes.

Moreover, the team facilitated a transition to a hybrid cloud model for a leading fintech company, strategically enabling them to expand operations globally and permitting new country launches in less than a day from a technological standpoint. This is thanks to the agility offered by Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and expert cloud engineering. All these projects have strong technological support to drive efficiency throughout the business and make use of a combined configuration of the factors below…

Kubernetes as the basis of an operational revolution

At the heart of these transformations lies Kubernetes, the orchestration tool of choice that brings unparalleled efficiency to application deployment and management. This technology has been a gamechanger, rendering applications not only more modular and manageable but also ensuring they are scalable and resilient. With Kubernetes as the foundation, our teams have been able to create powerfully scalable platforms for customers that give their developers and maintainers a vastly improved experience.

Insight with observability

In many of these projects, observability played a crucial role in providing a lens into the intricate workings of digital systems. This capability has been instrumental in pre-empting issues, streamlining user experiences and making informed strategic decisions. Equipped with a holistic window into these systems, engineers have been able to avoid the “swivel-chair problem” (users using multiple isolated systems to get the same or less information) and have the tools to act on issues before they could even happen.

The power of hybrid and multi-cloud deployments

The majority of these projects were based on either hybrid and/or multi-cloud configurations. Adopting hybrid and multi-cloud strategies has been pivotal in driving business agility and resilience. This approach has allowed businesses to leverage the strengths of diverse cloud environments, ensuring flexibility and reducing operational risks.

Our work with the aforementioned fintech company exemplifies the effectiveness of this strategy, showcasing how it can facilitate rapid expansion and operational scalability. That does not mean that projects utilising on-premises deployments are excluded from the benefits, as cloud native design principles are employed in the data centre to ensure that if the configuration should change to make use of the cloud in the future, migration would be seamless.

Maximising cloud efficiency

Strategic cloud optimisation was critical in these transformations. By carefully selecting services and managing resources, our team achieved cost-effective and efficient operations that aimed to squeeze the maximum value out of every cent. Each instance was also optimised specifically for its purpose so that the optimisation in one area didn’t compromise performance in another. Automation played a significant role in this process, discussed in more detail below.

The role of automation and IaC

Automation and Infrastructure as Code (IaC) have been cornerstone technologies in our approach, streamlining infrastructure management and deployment. These tools have allowed us to deploy infrastructure swiftly and consistently, which is crucial for rapid scaling and maintaining high standards of operational efficiency. It also ensured that repetitive manual tasks were automated, freeing up valuable time for the engineers and developers. In some projects, it led to fewer mistakes by the team because automation ensured repeatability, consistency and adherence to predefined company standards.

Navigating the future of business efficiency

The journey to enhanced operational efficiency is complex and requires a multifaceted approach. The experiences from the retail and fintech companies above highlight the transformative power of integrating Kubernetes, observability, cloud strategies and automation. Embracing these technologies is not just about keeping pace with market changes but about staying ahead, driving innovation and securing a competitive edge.

As businesses continue to evolve, the strategic integration of these technologies will be paramount in navigating the complexities of the market and achieving sustainable growth. The lessons learnt and successes achieved in these projects offer valuable insights into how businesses can leverage technology not just to survive but thrive in 2024 and beyond. The future is bright for organisations that adopt these practices, positioning themselves for efficiency, agility and continued success.

