The executive’s essential: Honor Magic V2 foldable redefines business mobility

Smartphones have become prevalent in the business world – from the D-suite to the C-suite, to even start-up entrepreneurs – every career-minded person chooses a smartphone that has the capabilities to assist them in their business tasks.

According to Google, 75% of users say their devices make them more productive at work – whether it be a tablet or smartphone. It’s not surprising that entrepreneurs and executives alike have adopted the use of devices with aplomb – it allows for a remarkable degree of responsiveness and agility in business – providing an even bigger edge over competitors.

Learn more about the Honor Magic V2

With that said, not just any smartphone will do when it comes to becoming an effective business tool. Honor, a brand that is determined to close the gap in the competitive market, has spent the last two years hard at work to produce a tablet-like smartphone that is not only visually stunning but can also address the needs of the avid business person. Introducting the Honor Magic V2 – the world’s thinnest and lightest inward foldable device.

Four essential features have been identified when it comes to making a smartphone the ideal business partner, and how the Honor Magic V2 successfully integrated these capabilities to provide the ultimate executive essential:

Productivity first

Most smartphones currently on the market were not developed to support productivity; they were designed for enhanced communication and entertainment. Business professionals look for a smart device that will enable them to work more efficiently.

One key advantage of the Honor Magic V2 is its multitasking capabilities. This foldable device can run several apps simultaneously – very similar to a computer or laptop. Thanks to a larger tablet-like screen, those working on a deadline can open their email on one side while drafting a report on the other side of the screen – which assists in maintaining focus and increasing productivity.

Long-lasting battery

When it comes to using a smartphone for business needs, there will come times when people don’t have access to a charger or outlet during long work days. In situations like this, a flimsy battery might result in missing an important meeting or deadline – a device with a battery that can last longer than a 15-hour workday is essential.

The Honor Magic V2 houses a 5 000mAh Honor silicon-carbon dual battery, which offers a high-capacity battery in a slim, foldable design. An essential hardware feature, the upgraded battery promises an even longer lifespan: about 19 hours of consistent use on a single charge, which is especially beneficial for business professionals. Made to last throughout the day without compromise, the battery caters to the needs of individuals with dynamic, business-orientated lifestyles.

Top-notch security

This is one of the most important features, because if business-critical data gets leaked, it could be the financial end for a business. Choosing a device that has been built for security means business-sensitive data is always safeguarded.

Knowing the difference between personal and private use – Honor has developed a new feature called Parallel Space. Users will be able to create separate profiles, each providing individualised and secure storage for confidential documents and assets – an ideal addition when using the device for both work and personal use.

Device syncing

Every business owner, entrepreneur or executive is most likely to switch between a smartphone, laptop and desktop throughout the day. The tendency to make use of multiple devices means that a smartphone should be able to sync information between devices without interrupting the workflow.

The Honor Magic V2 comes equipped with Honor Connect – a feature that allows the user to automatically connect multiple devices in one ecosystem. Information and files can flow between devices seamlessly, providing a more convenient and efficient workspace for the professional user.

Honor has developed a device that not only offers a sleek, durable design that can withstand almost any situation – but one that also acts as the perfect business partner for any executive.

Experience the Magic of the Honor Magic V2 – available in black with a special vegan leather back at selected network providers. The recommended retail price for the device is R39 999.

For more information, please visit Honor at www.honor.com/za/phones/honor-magic-v2/.

About Honor

Honor is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, Honor’s portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enables people to become a better version of themselves.

For more information, please visit Honor online at www.honor.com. Find Honor on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.