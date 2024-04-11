Huawei East London summit showcases future of connectivity

Huawei’s commitment to shaping a smarter future through seamless integration of connectivity, cloud and artificial intelligence technologies was evident at the company’s exclusive East London Commercial Summit held at the East London International Convention Centre on 4 April.

Hosted by Huawei Enterprise South Africa, the event, filled with insights and networking opportunities, was attended by over 100 people, including industry leaders and decision makers. The audience was fully engaged as they were taken through a journey into the forefront of technological advancement and its impact on the future.

Monty Chu, director of the Eastern Cape Enterprise Business at Huawei, provided a comprehensive overview of the company’s pivotal role in driving digital transformation. He highlighted how the company is the leading provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices, with 55% of employees working in research and development and the company being number five in R&D investment globally.

He was followed by Gene Zhang, MD of the Huawei South Africa Enterprise Business, whose speech emphasised the company’s commitment to shaping a smarter future through seamless integration of connectivity, cloud and AI technologies.

The agenda was highlighted by Huawei’s director of network solution for the public sector, Mpolokeng Rankapole Marakalla, who shared insights on “Datacom: Intelligent Cloud-Network”, and discussed the importance of unleashing digital productivity in today’s evolving landscape. He shared how Huawei is widely recognised as a leading datacom player thanks to its 28 years of continuous R&D investment. He also introduced Huawei’s next-generation network solution, covering mobile backhaul, enterprise campus, converged transport and data centre network, which helps build a simplified architecture, differentiated experience assurance, and visualised and intelligent operations and management.

F2F2X

Clinton George, chief technology officer of Southern Africa Enterprise Data Centre at Huawei, spoke about how the company’s data storage ranks first in the South Africa market. He also introduced the Huawei storage “F2F2X” (flash-to-flash-to-anything) data infrastructure architecture and the Multilayer Ransomware Protection solution, which forms a reliable data foundation to help customers from different industries handle the challenges brought by new data, new apps and new resilience.

Huawei’s dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions was showcased through a presentation by Bhekimuzi Thankslord Bhembe, chief technology officer of Huawei’s Southern Africa Enterprise service solution sales department, who provided valuable insights into Huawei enterprise services, including service solutions and service resources provided by Huawei for customers in South Africa, such as TAC, service engineers of Huawei and partners, and local spare parts warehouse.

The sessions were wrapped up by Vincent Liu, director of Huawei’s South Africa enterprise commercial and distribution sales department, who delved into an enlightening discussion on commercial and distribution business strategies. He shared details about Huawei eKit, which helps partners expand the SME market with policies, products, IT platforms and brands. The Huawei eKit builds on the company’s technology and experience for diverse products and solutions to accelerate the digital transformation of SMEs.

Digital and intelligent technologies have become not only fundamental to daily operations but to capitalising on opportunities and ensuring sustained growth. Huawei remains dedicated to enabling industries by seamlessly integrating these technologies with industry scenarios and collaborating with partners to foster mutually beneficial ecosystems for sustainable social development.

The East London event concluded with an extended networking session featuring a showcase of exhibition stands highlighting Huawei’s innovative solutions, including perimeter security CCTV, intelligent campus network and Wi-Fi 7 speed tests, F2F2X, and Virtual Human. By all accounts, it was a successful day for both Huawei and its customers as they continue on their digital journeys.