Calybre offers the best of both worlds

The demand for data-driven insights and strategies has never been higher. Companies are constantly seeking ways to harness the power of their data to promote growth, improve decision-making and, ultimately, gain a competitive edge.

In this pursuit, they often face a dilemma: should they opt for the personalised attention of a boutique consultancy or the vast resources of a more prominent firm? Calybre, a leading player in data consultancy, offers a compelling solution that combines the best of both worlds.

Delivering beyond expectations

Founded on the principle of delivering beyond expectations without exception, Calybre delivers excellence in all aspects of data consulting, from ensuring that your data is ready for a world obsessed with artificial intelligence, to engineering robust and practical data solutions based on up-to-date concepts and tooling, to walking a journey with you in understanding the best way to unlock the powerful story that is hidden in your organisation’s data.

Their philosophy of merging macro thinking with a hands-on, responsive partnership model is central to their approach. Calybre’s clients are assured the benefit of deep expertise and personalised service typically associated with boutique consultancies, coupled with the experience, track record and scalability that one would generally only expect from a larger entity.

Co-creation and collaboration

Calybre’s structure supports the fostering of a deep connection with its clients. By operating in small, focused teams and prioritising individual relationships, clients receive the attention and support they need at every stage of their journey, with each team member intimately familiar with the client’s business, goals and challenges.

Calybre’s team of experts embark on a data journey with the client, and they genuinely care about the outcomes of the engagement with the customer.

Really awesome data people

At the heart of Calybre’s success are its exceptional people, who are carefully selected to ensure that they have the aptitude and the attitude of top data consultants. There is extreme attention paid to all aspects of a consultant’s career and growth at Calybre, and in recognition of the constantly changing nature of the world of data technology, their learning journey is never complete.

The leadership team has a proven track record of delivery across multiple industries and all aspects of data. This wealth of knowledge and insight is brought to every engagement, ensuring that clients receive the highest level of expertise and service.

Investing a step ahead

Understanding the challenges that clients often face in finding the right talent with the right skills, Calybre takes proactive steps to upskill its workforce to meet the evolving needs of its clients. Consultants are aligned to the client’s technology landscape, ensuring that they are trained and certified on whatever platform or tool is required to get the job done.

Their commitment to a complete understanding and knowledge of the entire data domain underpins this promise to customers. If they don’t have the knowledge required, they will build it; and the people who are adding whatever new skill is required to their skillset will already have a deep knowledge of the principles of data analytics and engineering, allowing them to build on an already firm foundation.

Relevant offerings

Calybre has set out to simplify the landscape of data consulting, aiming to be simple, clear and direct at all times. The technology landscape can be extremely complex, not least because there is constant change that needs to be navigated to ensure that the customer’s end goal is reached as quickly and efficiently as possible.

To demystify many of the steps needed to reach the ultimate goal of valuable data insights, Calybre offers a number of pre-defined products, each designed to fast-track a customer’s journey to data excellence.

assists clients in assessing their current data maturity level in the context of their data road map. The power of the emerging AI offerings cannot be realised without having complete trust in the underlying data source. For clients who need to define their data journey, the Data Strategy Roadmap offers a pre-defined, structured method to reach an actionable plan.

offers a pre-defined, structured method to reach an actionable plan. Inspired by Microsoft’s age-old vision to put a desktop in every home, Calybre aims to bring data analytics to every business. For smaller clients, or those who are new to data analytics, Calybre’s Data Analytics as a Service offers the opportunity to have access to top consultants at a fraction of the normal price, based on a monthly service plan.

Encouraging clients to expect more

Calybre is committed to excellence and wants to work with customers who feel the same. They challenge their customers to expect more from them, whether it be in creative contract constructions or the extent that the team will go to in ensuring that the customer is delighted with the partnership and outcome, Calybre is prepared to stretch every step of the way.

Calybre offers the ideal proposition for companies of every size and in every industry who are looking to harness the power of their data. By combining the best aspects of boutique consultancies with the experience and scalability of larger firms, Calybre delivers exceptional value and results for its clients.

With a focus on people, partnership and continuous improvement, Calybre is poised to lead the charge in shaping the future of data excellence.

