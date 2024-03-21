TCS | From Namibian start-up to regional powerhouse: the rapid rise of Paratus

Paratus Group is emerging as a major player in the telecommunications industry in Southern Africa. But who’s behind Paratus, and what’s its history?

From landing Google’s Equiano subsea cable in Swakopmund and building a new fibre route between South Africa and Namibia – providing a new data corridor between Gauteng and the world – to working with Meta Platforms to wire up Zambia and building expansive satellite ground stations, the Namibian-born group has its eyes firmly set on becoming a significant telecoms player in the region.

In this episode of the TechCentral Show (TCS), TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod chats to Paratus Group chief commercial officer Martin Cox about the company’s origins (although founded in Namibia, it cut its teeth in Angola), its current footprint and its future growth plans.

Among other topics, Cox discusses:

The impact of the recent subsea cable breaks in West Africa and the role of diverse routes in reducing the impact;

Paratus’s new fibre route from Swakopmund to Johannesburg, which runs through Botswana – its significance and what was involved in its construction;

The group’s footprint in South Africa, including its new satellite ground station in Irene, near Pretoria; and

Paratus’s culture, and why its management team is happiest “in the trenches”; and

Whether a listing for Paratus Group could be on the cards at some point (its Namibian operation is already listed in Windhoek).

Don’t miss the discussion!

Watch this episode of the TechCentral Show

Listen to this episode of the TechCentral Show

Subscribe for free

To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including TCS, TCS+ and TCS Legends, please use the links below:

TCS

TCS Legends

TCS+