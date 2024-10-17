BMW says EU petrol and diesel vehicle ban ‘no longer realistic’

Europe’s plan to effectively ban the sale of combustion-engine cars from 2035 will lead to a “massive shrinking” of its automotive industry, according to BMW CEO Oliver Zipse.

Dialling up warnings that the continent isn’t ready to ditch petrol and diesel engines, Zipse said on Tuesday at the Paris Automotive Summit that the EU’s plans “are no longer realistic” and that subsidies for electric vehicles are “unsustainable”.

The combustion engine has long been a cornerstone of Europe’s industrial landscape, playing a vital role in its manufacturing prowess. The technology not only gave rise to BMW, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz Group, but also led to a vast supply chain of small and medium-sized enterprises that produce critical components, from pistons to exhaust systems.

The measures will with today’s assumptions lead to a massive shrinking of the industry as a whole

That industry is at risk, especially as car makers shift to electric models that require fewer and different inputs. The shift is proving a challenge for Europe’s motoring industry, which has struggled to cope with the removal of government subsidies and intensifying competition from Chinese EV makers like BYD.

The ban “could also threaten the European automotive industry in its heart”, Zipse said. The measures will, “with today’s assumptions, lead to a massive shrinking of the industry as a whole”.

Car makers also have near-term obligations to worry about, with Brussels tightening fleet-emissions targets next year. If manufacturers fail to sell more EVs, they’ll be on the hook for as much as €15-billion in fines.

On track

BMW and Mercedes are on track to meet the stricter targets, with Volkswagen, Stellantis and Renault at risk of falling short, according to a recent Bloomberg Intelligence analysis. Companies can buy emissions credits from over-compliant manufacturers such as Tesla to avoid fines.

Stellantis won’t buy credits, CEO Carlos Tavares said on Tuesday at the same summit in Paris. “We will comply with regulation everywhere,” he said. — William Wilkes and Albertina Torsoli, (c) 2024 Bloomberg LP

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: