    TCS+ | Hypa Fibre and its aspirations for the aspirational market - John Githinji
    John Githinji

    By

    Hypa Fibre is a fibre internet service provider focused on underserved markets in South Africa’s townships.

    John Githinji, national head of sales at Hypa Fibre, which is a subsidiary of telecommunications provider Vox, tells TechCentral’s business technology show TCS+ that the company is using its presence in underserved markets to plug gaps beyond internet services.

    In this episode of TCS+, Githinji delves into:

    • What Hypa is and its relationship with Vox;
    • The death and disability benefit Hypa offers free of charge to its paying customers;
    • Why Hypa’s customers take advantage of its death benefits instead of opting for a traditional insurance company;
    • Who qualifies for Hypa’s death and disability benefit; and
    • The costs associated with the offering.

    This episode of TCS+ is not to be missed!

