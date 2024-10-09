TCS+ | Hypa Fibre and its aspirations for the aspirational market

Hypa Fibre is a fibre internet service provider focused on underserved markets in South Africa’s townships.

John Githinji, national head of sales at Hypa Fibre, which is a subsidiary of telecommunications provider Vox, tells TechCentral’s business technology show TCS+ that the company is using its presence in underserved markets to plug gaps beyond internet services.

In this episode of TCS+, Githinji delves into:

What Hypa is and its relationship with Vox;

The death and disability benefit Hypa offers free of charge to its paying customers;

Why Hypa’s customers take advantage of its death benefits instead of opting for a traditional insurance company;

Who qualifies for Hypa’s death and disability benefit; and

The costs associated with the offering.

