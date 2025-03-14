You deserve some extra credit (and Vox is here to deliver)

Who doesn’t love a little bit extra? From a few extra fries to an extra-large shake, South Africans have even turned the word “extra” into its own trend.

We’re extra people, who love a little extra (or even just being extra) – so why not throw a little something on top of your Vox purchase (as a non-optional extra, of course). Think of it as a well-earned bonus, except instead of Ke-Dezemba, this one is available for an extra (there’s that word again) six weeks from March 2025.

Yep, that’s right, we’re pulling a real life “but wait, there’s more!” when you sign up for Vox LTE. So, if you’re a true South African who can’t resist a good deal (be honest – who can?) buckle up and enjoy the LTE announcement you’ve been waiting for.

More LTE, more credit, more reasons to love Vox

Last December, we launched a promo where signing up for one of our specified LTE packages earned you R300 in Vox credit – credit redeemable in our Vox Shop on any of our services. Turns out South Africans love three things: free stuff, a great deal and, well, working electricity (sorry, we can only help with the first two). So, naturally, our prospective sign-ups jumped on board our promo faster than a car guard offering unsolicited parking advice.

We’re excited to announce that, due to popular demand, we’ve made an executive decision (sounds fancier than it is) to extend our promo. Yup, we’re giving you 300 more reasons to love Vox LTE (the good 300, not the Spartan kind).

Here’s the deal. Sign up for Vox LTE and get R300 in Vox credit. The promo is officially extended for an additional six weeks, starting 1 March 2025.

We know, we know – why LTE?

If it’s 2025 and you’re still wondering why you should choose LTE over 5G (that may not really be 5G) or traditional fibre? We’ve got you.

LTE is a gamechanger if you want super speeds without the headache of fibre-optics. Whether working, streaming, gaming or browsing, it’s a fast and stable connectivity experience which skips the hassle of fixed infrastructure.

The bullet points

It’s super-fast, enabling smooth streaming, uninterrupted connectivity and highly responsive internet activity.

It’s simple, with no digging, no cabling and no fibre guy ringing your doorbell – plug, play,and connect in minutes.

It’s flexible, too. Moving homes or not planning on settling? You can connect where you need to with minimal fuss.

It’s affordable, so forget the expensive overheads – your monthly fee (plus Vox credit) will save you a pretty penny.

It’s also the perfect fibre alternative. If your area isn’t covered, this is an amazing alternative that doesn’t compromise speed or stability.

How do I make it happen?

It’s easy as 1, 2, 3, (4):

Sign up at vox.co.za (find your package, then get choosing) Take delivery of your router Plug, then play Enjoy R300 in the (Vox) bank

As with all great things, and most amazing promos, this isn’t a permanent thing. Like we said above, we’re only extending for a further six weeks – meaning you have until 12 April 2025 to sign up and save.

Head over to vox.co.za today and get connected – LTE fast!

