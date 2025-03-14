Huawei unveils fully upgraded Xinghe Intelligent Network offerings

Huawei South Africa introduced its upgraded Huawei Xinghe Intelligent Network offerings at its recent IP Club 2025 event at the Indaba Hotel in Johannesburg, which took place on 12 and 13 March.

The two-day event brought together more than 300 industry experts, key opinion leaders, customers and partners to showcase how these purpose-built offerings help enterprise customers of all sizes accelerate their digital and intelligent transformation in response to today’s rapid advancements in artificial intelligence technology.

Networks, the cornerstone for transmitting information, are undergoing unparalleled changes as AI evolves. In this evolution, network infrastructure must be urgently upgraded to support massive data processing, real-time response, intelligent applications and security protection. Beyond this, new requirements are driving the need for networks to shift progressively towards higher levels of intelligence as they become key infrastructure.

In his opening speech, Gene Zhang, CEO of Huawei Enterprise South Africa, highlighted how Huawei’s AI and big data models are the driving force behind digital transformation, particularly in South Africa. “With business approaching the intelligent world faster than ever before, all industries need to introduce AI at scale to create a high-quality, high-capacity, high-efficiency and high-security network experience,” he said.

Zhang also reiterated Huawei’s commitment to helping local customers and clients build better network infrastructure to drive digital transformation and support the rise of the country’s digital economy.

Dr Haiwei Dong, chief AI expert at the Huawei Canada Research Institute, supported Zhang’s sentiment that as networks increasingly become key infrastructure, the development of AI technologies, ranging from traditional AI to modern LLMs, is accelerating. Over the course of the event, he delved specifically into how AI enhances networking technologies in various ways, including but not limited to traffic flow management, topology management, network operations and maintenance, and network security.

Standout features

Huawei’s four major Huawei Xinghe Intelligent Network solutions pertain to key areas within campus networks, data centre networks, wide-area networks and security domains, and have been fully upgraded with these standout features:

Huawei Xinghe Intelligent Campus: A wireless experience upgrade (10Gbit/s-plus throughput, 1Gbit/s access anywhere), application experience upgrade (always-smooth video conferences, always-optimal VIP services), O&M experience upgrade (one-person managing a campus with 10 000+ users), security experience upgrade (easy terminal access, end-to-end wired and wireless security, and zero leakage of key data).

A wireless experience upgrade (10Gbit/s-plus throughput, 1Gbit/s access anywhere), application experience upgrade (always-smooth video conferences, always-optimal VIP services), O&M experience upgrade (one-person managing a campus with 10 000+ users), security experience upgrade (easy terminal access, end-to-end wired and wireless security, and zero leakage of key data). Huawei Xinghe Intelligent Fabric: Steady deployment for zero network errors, stable reliability for zero service interruptions, smart O&M for fault auto-handling and robust security for zero data leakage.

Steady deployment for zero network errors, stable reliability for zero service interruptions, smart O&M for fault auto-handling and robust security for zero data leakage. Huawei Xinghe Intelligent WAN: A three-layer architecture of AI routers, AI new connections and AI new brains, which comprehensively improves network performance and intelligence. The upgrade placed focus on three core priorities — convergence, intelligence, and deterministic latency— achieving self-awareness, self-adjustment and self-optimisation of services.

A three-layer architecture of AI routers, AI new connections and AI new brains, which comprehensively improves network performance and intelligence. The upgrade placed focus on three core priorities — convergence, intelligence, and deterministic latency— achieving self-awareness, self-adjustment and self-optimisation of services. Huawei Xinghe Intelligent Unified SASE: The Huawei Xinghe Intelligent Unified SASE solution builds a cloud-network-edge-endpoint integrated architecture in which AI greatly enhances defence and security protection levels, including AI-powered operations for automatic handling of 99% of alarms, AI-powered edge for efficient detection of 95% of unknown threats, and AI-powered endpoints for detection of 100% of ransomware viruses and 100 hops of source tracing.

The revamped offerings include secure Wi-Fi 7 products, new high-density routers and advanced data centre switches. For the industrial and commercial market and SMEs, Huawei also launched nine industry solutions covering government, finance and healthcare as well as commercial distribution flagship products suitable for South Africa.

Along with keynote addresses from experts covering a range of topics related to the upgraded Huawei Xinghe Intelligent Network offerings, attendees also benefited from live demonstrations that allowed them to preview Wi-Fi Shield’s capabilities and the real-world application of the Huawei Xinghe Intelligent SASE solution.

During the event, industry partners shared insights into how Huawei’s solutions have supported their digital initiatives. A notable example included partner testimony from Santosh Singh, sales manager at Greystone IT Consulting. Greystone is an ICT services company founded in 2003. Huawei is a strategic partner of Greystone’s and provides high-quality products to its customers. Greystone is part of the partnership programme and is an expert on the products that Huawei provides to the South African market. Over the past few years, Greystone and Huawei have carried out in-depth cooperation in the education and retail industries. Huawei’s quality service and training have helped Greystone grow substantially.

Throughout the two-day event, it became clear that Huawei’s focus on intelligent innovation is laying a next-generation foundation of ultra-high resilience, stability and high-security ubiquitous protection to unlock new opportunities in the intelligent era. Huawei is committed to continued innovation of its Huawei Xinghe Intelligent Network offerings to accelerate the country’s digital-intelligent development.

