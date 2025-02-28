Huawei among South Africa’s top employers – for 8 years running

Huawei South Africa’s position as a top employer, as certified by the Top Employers Institute for the eighth year running in 2025, reflects the company’s substantial impact on the local employment landscape.

This sustained recognition highlights Huawei’s deep dedication to its employees and the company’s significant investment in creating a positive work environment.

As a leading force in the country’s growing ICT sector, Huawei strives to work in ways that contribute positively to local economies and empower communities with skills and access to the latest digital technologies.

The institute has certified over 2 400 companies from 125 global companies based on their HR strategies and positive contributions to the world of work.

Huawei’s presence in Africa, too, has been recognised with a total of 14 of its representative offices in sub-Saharan Africa receiving Top Employer accreditation, a notable increase from 12 last year. This achievement marks the first-time participation of Zimbabwe and Namibia, joining South Africa, Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia, Kenya, Nigeria, Angola, Ghana, Botswana, Mauritius and Uganda, all of which have earned the esteemed Top Employer seal.

Huawei is also proud to be ranked among the top 20 telecommunications companies on the continent.

“Our ranking in the Top Employer programme is a badge of pride for our teams. It also serves as a benchmark for us to consistently assess ourselves against as we continue to reflect on how we innovate and create a world-class working environment,” said Huawei South Africa human resources department head Eric Ma. “Attracting the world’s best and brightest ICT talent starts at home. This means actively appreciating and rewarding employees for the skills, capabilities, dedication and experience they bring to the workplace every day.”

The Top Employers Institute certification, a recognised benchmark for excellence in human resources, assesses a company’s HR practices based on a survey which encompasses six HR domains. This includes areas like work environment, talent acquisition, learning, diversity and inclusion, and well-being.

The workplace Huawei is striving to build

Huawei has maintained its strongest performance in talent strategy, ethics and integrity, career development, and leadership. “This is an achievement we don’t take lightly,” said Ma.

In 2025 Huawei will emphasise improvements in its diversity, equity and inclusion programmes, which continue to be central to attracting the best local talent from across South Africa’s diverse social spectrum.

Another focus for the year will be the company’s employee listening programmes. These will be strengthened to ensure that every worker has their voices, ideas and solutions heard. This emphasis on continuous improvement reflects a philosophy that keeps Huawei in the lead as the most popular employer in Africa.

Lindiwe Udzembwe, an HR specialist focused on employee relations, says that participating in the Top Employer programme allows Huawei to continually improve its HR practices. “This is especially true as the world of work keeps on evolving; we can review our own practices and remain a competitive employer of choice.”

As South Africa continues its development journey and digital transition, Huawei is committed to growing the domestic ICT sector by investing in talent, innovation and an inclusive company culture.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink said: “Consistency in a not-so-consistent world? In a time of rapid change – where technological, economic and social factors continually reshape our world – these extraordinary times bring out the best in people and organisations. This year’s Top Employers Certification programme showcases the resilience of the Certified Top Employers 2025, who consistently prioritise the growth and well-being of their people as they enrich the world of work.”

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

