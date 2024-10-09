Why South African business leaders should ditch legacy ERP for good

Running a business in South Africa can sometimes feel like trying to surf during a storm. You’re juggling growth, strategy and day-to-day operations while avoiding waves of inefficiency and unpredictable markets. Worst of all are those legacy tech systems that were “cutting edge” when BlackBerry was a thing.

Your business has grown since then, and what once worked is now causing more headaches than help. It’s time to face the truth: that archaic ERP system you’ve relied on for many years is now holding you back. But don’t worry, there’s light at the end of this digital tunnel: modern ERP systems.

You’re probably thinking, “Another system? That sounds like another headache.” But choosing the right ERP system won’t just streamline operations; it’ll futureproof your business. So, let’s break this down, piece by piece.

Your ERP conundrum: why legacy just won’t cut it anymore

As your business has grown, the old system that once kept things running has started to buckle under pressure. You have sprawling operations, more data than you can manage and processes that now feel like they belong in the Stone Age. And the biggest culprit? That legacy ERP system. It puts the “miss” in misery.

Here’s the problem:

Complexity overload: Your business has grown, but your system is playing catch-up. You're managing way more data, departments and decisions than it can handle.

Stuck in neutral: What happens when your business needs to scale but your ERP system lifts the handbrake? It would help if you had tech that grows with you, not against you.

No room for flexibility: Today's business environment demands agility, but your ERP system is stuck in a world where "agile" is still just a brand of yoga class.

Relatable? Well, here’s the good news: modern ERPs handle complexity, fuel growth and give you the agility your business needs to thrive.

The ERP line-up: the tech titans that can transform your business

With every system promising to magically “revolutionise”, “optimise” or “transform” your business, picking an ERP system can be a mammoth task. Here’s the thing: it’s like hiring a personal trainer – each has different strengths, but the right fit depends on your specific goals. Let’s meet the heavyweights ready to whip your business into shape.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 finance and operations: the all-in-one fixer

If you’re managing a large or medium-sized business and want something as good with numbers as with people, Dynamics 365 is a must-have. With Dynamics, you get:

Financial mastery: Keep your books in order and make sense of your financials in real time without a financial PhD.

Supply-chain magic: Manage everything from procurement to delivery like it's no big deal (even though it is).

HR superhero powers: Recruit, onboard and track performance without breaking a sweat.

Think of this system as the Swiss Army knife of ERP – everything you need, neatly packed into one cloud-based solution built to scale.

SAP S/4Hana: the data-driven decision maker

If real-time insights are your love language, SAP S/4Hana is the ERP for you. This system serves up data faster than your morning coffee. This capability makes it perfect for large companies that need accurate, up-to-the-minute information to keep the engine running smoothly.

Oracle NetSuite: the growth accelerator

For small and medium-sized businesses, Oracle NetSuite is like having a fast pass to growth. Whether diving into e-commerce or needing something that can handle complex financial processes, NetSuite scales with your ambition. It’s flexible, powerful and perfect for those who don’t want complexity to clip their wings.

Epicor ERP: the industry specialist

Manufacturers, distributors and retailers – this one’s for you. Epicor is like an ERP tailormade to fit your unique needs. It tackles inventory management and production optimisation and provides analytics to help you make smart moves that keep your operations lean and mean.

Infor CloudSuite: built for the big leagues

Infor CloudSuite is the ERP system for industries and sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing and government. It delivers powerful insights and cloud-based flexibility that ensure you stay ahead of the curve while keeping all the nitty-gritty details in check.

Acumatica Cloud ERP: the freedom fighter

Growing SMEs, meet Acumatica. This ERP offers flexibility and freedom. If you want a system that lets you manage operations from anywhere (even that trendy coffee shop), Acumatica is your answer. It integrates seamlessly with your financial systems and gives you project management tools as sharp as your business strategy.

Making the right call: how to choose your ERP champion

Let’s be clear: choosing an ERP is a strategic decision, not just a tech upgrade. You’re investing in the future of your business. So, how do you guarantee you’re picking the right system?

Scalability check: Will this ERP grow with you, or will you upgrade again in two years? Industry smarts: Does this system understand your sector, or will you spend more time customising it than using it? Long-term vision: Are you solving today’s problems and preparing for tomorrow’s opportunities? Or are you compromising one for the other?

An ERP system is the engine of your business. It keeps everything running smoothly. But pick the wrong one, and you’ll find yourself back in the garage before hitting top speed.

Your road to business brilliance starts here

Yes, the ERP landscape can feel overwhelming, but it’s your gateway to a more efficient, scalable and futureproof business. Whether running a large enterprise or scaling up an SME, the right ERP solution will take your business from good to great (without the impulse to tear your hair out).

It’s not about whether you need an ERP but rather about finding one that will tap into your business’s potential and turn it into consistent success. Choose the right one, and you’ll drive straight to enterprise excellence, feeling confident and in control.

At Braintree, we’ve made it our mission to help businesses like yours crack the ERP code. Are you ready to trade that clunky legacy system for something that works? Let’s talk. We’re here to support and guide you every step of the way.

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

