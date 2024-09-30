Copilot is the new power suit

You’re a powerhouse – running board meetings, managing people, and forecasting financials. Somehow, you’re still able to sneak in an impressive personal life.

But let’s be honest: the traditional apps you’ve been using make you feel like you’re always playing catch-up. Those endless spreadsheets? The long-winded financial reports? The “Why the hell am I doing this myself?” moments?

That’s where Copilot comes in – the proverbial “S” on your chest. Copilot is the latest must-have for business leaders, ready to ditch their busy work and focus on intelligent strategy.

With Copilot, tasks that took hours vanish in minutes, giving you time to address the issues that need your expertise

Let’s paint a picture: it’s 7am. Coffee in hand, you’re going over the day’s tasks on your phone. Your inbox is already flooding with requests, excuses and deadlines, not to mention those passive-aggressive “quick asks” from every corner of the business. After all, you’ve always “got this”. Simultaneously, your operations team flags a bottleneck in the ERP system. Finance is hot on their heels, requesting yet another breakdown of last month’s numbers. Sound all too familiar?

Imagine having a copilot – a productivity genie integrated into your Microsoft 365 apps (Word, Excel, Teams and more). It’s halfway through the grunt work before you’ve even fired up your second cup of coffee. You’re not daydreaming (like there’s any time for that anyway). This is your new reality with Microsoft Copilot.

The problem you didn’t know you had (until you did)

Let’s face it: for many dynamic business leaders, the most significant pain point isn’t the complexity of the job – you live for the pressure! It’s the time it takes to manage every little detail. By now you know the drill:

Manual data entry : Staring down Excel cells like a black hole with no light in sight.

Staring down Excel cells like a black hole with no light in sight. Meeting prep : Putting reports together at breakneck speed because you were “pinged” 30 minutes before a meeting.

Putting reports together at breakneck speed because you were “pinged” 30 minutes before a meeting. ERP management: Getting caught between the operations and finance teams, like a rock and a hard place. Trying to get the numbers to make sense in time for your quarterly review.

Your brain is wired for big-picture thinking and innovation. But daily tasks bog you down. Copilot rewrites this narrative for you, freeing you from the ordinary.

Copilot: your new productivity bestie

Copilot in Microsoft 365 doesn’t just simplify your work, it eliminates busy work. Like Gary Keller said: “Productivity isn’t about being a workhorse, keeping busy or burning the midnight oil… It’s more about priorities, planning and fiercely protecting your time.”

By taking advantage of the power of AI, Copilot helps you save time. With Copilot at the helm, tasks that took hours vanish in minutes. This gives you time to address the issues that need your expertise.

Here’s what that looks like:

In Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook) : Copilot helps you create polished documents from scratch. It suggests ideas while drafting, analyses complex data and summarises chats into email-ready reports. It’s like having an AI-powered assistant who can work faster than you can say “Ctrl, Alt, Del”.

Copilot helps you create polished documents from scratch. It suggests ideas while drafting, analyses complex data and summarises chats into email-ready reports. It’s like having an AI-powered assistant who can work faster than you can say “Ctrl, Alt, Del”. In Dynamics 365: Copilot taps directly into your ERP system for operations and finance teams. It automates mundane tasks like report generation, inventory tracking and forecasting financial outcomes. Copilot gives you instant insights and confident decision-making abilities – without all the back and forth.

No more cross-checking data across multiple apps and no more late-night scrambling to pull together financial reviews: Copilot integrates all your tools. It connects with Dynamics 365 and the rest of your Microsoft apps to help you deliver answers in real time, whether in the office or at 38 000 feet.

Imagine your future with Copilot at the helm

Picture this: it’s 2025, and you already have Copilot embedded in your daily workflow. Instead of chasing numbers or manually reconciling figures, you’re spending your time doing what you do best – leading. Here’s the vision:

Meetings where you’re 10 steps ahead : Copilot has already prepped your slides, analysed the data and pulled vital insights. You walk in prepared, secure and early – yes, early. Bliss!

Copilot has already prepped your slides, analysed the data and pulled vital insights. You walk in prepared, secure and early – yes, early. Bliss! Faster decision making : With Copilot accurately analysing trends and pulling instant reports, you can make confident decisions that once took days of deliberation (who was that person?). Copilot even alerts you to potential problems before they happen. You actually get to choose your reality.

With Copilot accurately analysing trends and pulling instant reports, you can make confident decisions that once took days of deliberation (who was that person?). Copilot even alerts you to potential problems before they happen. You actually get to choose your reality. More time for strategic thinking: Finally, you have time to focus on strategy. Operational tasks are automated and your financials are sorted. Plus, you have real-time insights backing your every decision.

What does it all mean? Gone are the days when you were a passenger in your workflow. You’re the boss – and not just in title. You’re in the driving seat when it comes to your time and resources, too, thanks to Copilot.

Why you need it now

You didn’t claw to the top of the ladder only to spend your days buried by tasks a machine could (and should) handle. Embracing AI and automation tools like Copilot is a non-negotiable if you want to stay ahead.

Think of Copilot as your modern-day power suit. But, instead of just looking chic, you’re walking the talk. You’re maximising productivity, cutting inefficiencies and gaining back the lost hours of your day. Let the outdated systems and processes weigh down the competition. As for you? You’re on the fast track to more – more time, more growth and more impact.

Success is calling, and Copilot is ready to answer

The workplace is a revolving door. It’s always “out with the old, in with the new”. As an innovative, proactive business leader, you’re expected to do it all while still keeping your sanity intact. With Copilot as your partner, you don’t have to choose between managing the day to day and propelling your strategic vision. You can do both.

So, go ahead. Let Copilot handle the heavy lifting. You have bigger fish to fry, like changing the game, breaking glass ceilings and dancing on the shards.

Because in your next chapter, “I work smarter, not harder”, isn’t just a catchphrase. It’s your new mantra to help you get ahead of the game and stay there – always one step ahead of the competition with Copilot.

