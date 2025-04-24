Compulsory biometric tests for some Sassa beneficiaries

From 5 May, all social grant beneficiaries using alternative forms of identification other than the standard 13-digit South African ID number will undergo compulsory biometric testing. This was announced by social grants agency Sassa on Thursday.

Sassas said this initiative aims to enhance the security and accuracy of client identification, and to improve the integrity and efficiency of its systems. The agency currently pays social grants to approximately 28 million people each month.

Currently, people who don’t have an identity number can still apply for a social grant using a “quad 7” number. This is a temporary reference number issued by the department of home affairs when an individual doesn’t have a valid ID or passport.

Sassa told parliament that it had paid R140-million in social grants to about 75 000 deceased beneficiaries

Last month, Sassa told parliament that it had paid R140-million in social grants to about 75 000 deceased beneficiaries. In February, Sassa also presented findings of an investigation which found significant security flaws, making its payment system vulnerable to fraud. This follows findings by two Stellenbosch University students, who discovered vulnerabilities in Sassa’s payment system. They found that large numbers of fraudulent SRD applications were being made using ID numbers of individuals who had recently turned 18.

Sassa acting CEO Themba Matlou previously acknowledged the vulnerabilities in the agency’s system but said that steps were being taken to address them. This, Matlou said, included risk mitigation processes and implementing security updates.

In a statement on Thursday, Sassa said: “This initiative … is a proactive measure aimed at enhancing security, improving the integrity of our systems and preventing potentially fraudulent activities related to identity misrepresentation.”

‘Super users’

Sassa said its IT team has collaborated with the State IT Agency to provide training to identified “super users”, people who have received advanced computer and process training.

“These super users are now well-equipped to train regional staff on biometric enrolment. This will ensure that every Sassa office will have trained officials when the biometric enrolment process commences,” Sassa stated.

The agency says it is “pulling all the stops in tightening its systems and measures” to safeguard social grants and ensure that “the right person is paid at the right time and place”.

