TCS+ | Network Platforms’ Warwick Ward-Cox – IP wrangler

Warwick Ward-Cox, chief technical officer at Network Platforms – a wholesale provider specialising in supporting internet service providers and IT managed service providers – is deeply immersed in the plumbing of the South African technology space, currently supporting over a 100 ISPs and MSPs.

Ward-Cox, who has immersed himself in the world of technology for the past 30 years, is the guest in this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+ business technology show, in which he chats about the work that Network Platforms does and how the internet landscape in South Africa has been transformed over the past 10 years.

In this episode, he discusses:

Network Platforms, what it does and how and why it’s focus has shifted over time;

What internet infrastructure in South Africa looks like in 2024, including national long-distance fibre and subsea cables;

Why some terrestrial fibre routes in South Africa are “challenging”, and why submarine cables along the coastline alleviate the problem;

Why IP transit to ISPs is a critical service;

Internet peering in South Africa, how it works and why it’s important;

The outlook for peering; and

Why ISPs and managed service providers should choose Network Platforms

This is a great conversation about the development and state of the internet in South Africa, what it looks like and where it may be going. Don’t miss it!

