Entrepreneurs and mental health: breaking the silence

As we observe Mental Health Month this October, it is crucial to recognise that entrepreneurs are not immune to the mental health challenges faced by many. While entrepreneurship may outwardly appear to be a path filled with innovation, success and independence, the reality for numerous founders is far more complex. They navigate a roller-coaster of stress, isolation and pressure that can profoundly impact their mental well-being.

Alison Weihe, an award-winning entrepreneur, speaker and Identity Intelligence coach, is all too familiar with these challenges. Having witnessed firsthand how the pressures of running a business can lead to burnout, anxiety and depression, she believes entrepreneurs “often wear many hats and feel as though they must constantly push forward, regardless of how exhausted or overwhelmed they may be. However, struggles with mental health are not a sign of weakness. It is important to acknowledge them and seek support.”

Mental health and entrepreneurship: a hidden crisis

While entrepreneurs are often celebrated for their resilience and ability to overcome obstacles, research indicates that their mental health can suffer in the process. A study from the University of California reveals that 72% of entrepreneurs experience mental health issues, significantly higher than the general population. This Mental Health Month, Weihe is on a mission to break the stigma and encourage her peers to speak out and seek help when needed.

“Entrepreneurs face unique stressors,” Weihe explains. “Beyond the typical business challenges, they carry the weight of their employees’ livelihoods and the expectations of investors and clients. The fear of failure can be overwhelming, leading many to neglect their own health in pursuit of success. But it does not have to be this way.”

Weihe emphasises the importance of fostering a culture of self-compassion and balance within the entrepreneurial realm. She believes that by sharing their struggles, entrepreneurs can cultivate a more supportive and resilient community. “We need to build businesses that are not only profitable but also grounded in kindness, both to ourselves and to others. The hustle culture is not sustainable if it costs us our mental well-being.”

Urgent call to action

As a coach and mentor, Weihe’s message this Mental Health Month is one of hope and action. She urges entrepreneurs to take small but meaningful steps to protect their mental health, from setting boundaries to reaching out for professional support when needed. “We cannot continue to run on empty,” she warns. “It is time to shift the narrative around entrepreneurship and mental health.”

Weihe’s personal journey of transforming her business while managing her mental health is a powerful testament to resilience. Her path from burnout to balance serves as inspiration to entrepreneurs who may feel isolated in their struggles, demonstrating that it is possible to thrive in both personal and professional realms. That is why she speaks and writes about the human face of entrepreneurship – going beyond policies and procedures, beyond the “how to”, to focus on the “where to”, on getting up off our knees to face another day.

By openly sharing her experiences, she encourages others to prioritise their well-being and embrace a healthier approach to entrepreneurship. “Together we can build a world of kinder companies, where founders can be kind to themselves and feel less alone. This is how we build courage – by telling the truth and celebrating triumphs. In doing so, we can create a brave world where everyone can thrive.”