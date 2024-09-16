GNU another opportunity for South Africa to reset

The outcomes of the seventh South African general election in May have given the country an opportunity for a reset. The electorate’s call for a change in direction presented the nation with an opportunity that needs to be grabbed with both hands.

The election resulted in the formation of a so-called “government of national unity” (GNU), a step in the right direction.

The GNU holds grand potential to rejuvenate and renew our democratic experience, principles and practices, says Alison Weihe, author, political activist and former trade unionist. Weihe’s book, Belonging: Finding Tribes of Meaning – an international debut memoir which deeply and vulnerably relays her journey of self-discovery and personal growth – tells of the emotional and physical transformation of a sensitive child who never felt “enough”.

To see that dream realised in my lifetime is not only a gift but an affirmation of the South African spirit

Interesting parallels are made between Weihe’s challenging journey and the turbulent journey of South Africa to democracy. “I believe, in hindsight, as a young adult, this was part of the dream for me when I hopped on a bus marked ‘non-whites’ in my first year of university in Stellenbosch at the height of apartheid,” says Weihe.

She says she was not aware of Rosa Parks and the impact she’d had in America at the time. “One day, I simply decided that in this crazy world that we were living in, I could no longer sit on benches marked ‘whites only’; it was bizarre. So, one day I got on a bus that was clearly marked ‘non-whites’ and I looked at the driver and he looked at me, an elderly African gentleman, and he knew, and I knew that we were both living in insanity.”

The GNU has been pegged as a new era for South Africa, a type of rebirth which has already started bearing fruit in the economic, patriotic and political landscape of the country. President, Cyril Ramaphosa, on the formation of the coalition government of 11 parties, said the GNU was a fulfilment of the wishes of the electorate. Voters, for the first time since democracy, had not chosen an outright majority during the elections, and as such these political parties collaborated to form the cabinet of the seventh administration.

At the centre

This collaboration has the heart of ordinary South Africans at its centre. As a South African, who has lived in pre-democratic and post-democratic times, for Weihe this is a move in the right direction.

“To see that dream realised in my lifetime is not only a gift but an affirmation of the South African spirit that so many of us not only fought for but always knew we had,” she says.

A little over a month since the cabinet announcement, the GNU has had a good impact on the economy. The rand saw positive growth right after the announcement and insights and reports continue to show an enthusiastic impact on business confidence because of the coalition.

The recent release of the second quarter GDP data by Statistics South Africa comes a few weeks after the GNU announcement, and it paints a positive picture for growth going forward. Weihe is optimistic that the coalition could have a profound impact on this data in due time.

Among its principles, the GNU highlights redress and equality; alleviation of poverty; human dignity and progressive realisation of socioeconomic rights; and unity in diversity –some of the principles that align with Weihe as she holds fast to her conviction to live a life of contribution.

Weihe believes the GNU could stabilise the economy and foster growth while reinforcing democratic values and institutions. She says that as soon as the fruits of this union begin manifesting themselves, ordinary citizens will not only thrive but so, too, will the nation.

“I’m glad that I hopped on that bus those many decades ago. Mostly, I’m glad that the bus has continued to move, giving room for many more to hop on as we partner to actualise this Rainbow Nation of phenomenal people that our forebearers dreamed of,” says Weihe. “As long as the bus continues to move, I have no doubt we’re headed in the right direction.”