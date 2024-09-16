The changing face of HR: navigating the new normal

The human resources landscape is rapidly evolving due to shifting workplace dynamics and external pressures.

In fact, 91% of HR leaders and 96% of business executives recognise the dramatic changes reshaping the field, largely driven by the Covid-19 pandemic and the widespread adoption of hybrid working models.

Additionally, the growing emphasis on employee well-being has further accelerated this transformation, making it a critical area of focus for organisations.

HR leaders are grappling with an unprecedented level of responsibility and complexity

As technology and data provide HR leaders with enhanced visibility into workforce trends and behaviours, they must now navigate an increasingly complex environment that demands both adaptability and strategic foresight. The ability to integrate technological advancements with a deep understanding of human capital has become essential for successfully managing this evolving landscape.

This is one of the key findings of Sage’s new report, The Changing Face of HR, which suggests that the pace of change shows no signs of slowing.

HR professionals are at the forefront of managing these changes, balancing the demands of remote and hybrid work environments, employee well-being and the integration of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence. As these dynamics continue to evolve, HR leaders are grappling with an unprecedented level of responsibility and complexity.

HR leaders: feeling the heat

The relentless pace of change has taken its toll on HR leaders. The report highlights how 95% of HR leaders have taken on additional responsibilities in the past year, and 91% have reported an increase in their workload and working hours. This relentless pressure is leading to a sense of burnout among many HR professionals who are struggling to keep up with the evolving demands of their roles.

Change is a positive development, especially for a profession dedicated to supporting a company’s most valuable asset – its people. The evolving role of HR is increasingly focused on how it supports entities in achieving growth through their workforce. This shift reflects a broader transformation in how HR functions contribute to strategic objectives, emphasising the need for HR professionals to adapt their approaches to effectively support and enhance business development.

The challenges HR teams face

Despite their pivotal role, HR teams are often caught in a cycle of prioritising processes and paperwork over strategic people initiatives. This focus on administrative tasks can detract from the development of innovative people strategies that are crucial for organisational success.

The Sage report identifies several key areas where HR teams are spending more time:

58% of HR leaders are dedicating more resources to recruitment and attracting talent;

57% of HR professionals are focused on managing employee performance, on retaining talent and on strategic planning; and

56% say they are dedicating more time to internal comms and managing workplace policies.

These priorities reflect a need to address immediate operational concerns while balancing long-term strategic goals. However, the high volume of administrative work can strain resources and hinder HR’s ability to focus on more strategic aspects of their role.

What keeps HR professionals up at night

The challenges faced by HR professionals are not uniform across the globe but share common themes. Limited budgets, high workloads and a lack of HR skills within teams are significant pain points. The pandemic challenged traditional ways of working and paved the way for change. It also led to a shift in how workforces think about work and its place in their lives. HR needs to address all these changes as well as changes unrelated to the pandemic.

As HR leaders grapple with these challenges, they are also dealing with the broader implications of a rapidly changing world. Economic uncertainty, evolving work environments and ongoing technological advancements contribute to an increasingly complex HR landscape.

The future of HR: a path forward

Looking ahead, HR leaders are facing a future marked by even more change and uncertainty. The report highlights that more change and wider uncertainty are expected to be the biggest challenges for HR and people leaders over the next five years.

The way forward for HR isn’t straightforward. It requires some fundamental rethinking of what HR does and how it delivers its purpose. This demands HR leaders to be courageous and bold in anticipating their organisation’s transformation needs and taking ownership of their own HR change agenda.

To navigate these challenges successfully, HR leaders must embrace a proactive approach, leveraging data and technology to drive strategic initiatives. This includes adopting innovative solutions for talent management, enhancing employee experience and preparing for future disruptions.

The changing face of HR is a challenge, to be sure, but it’s also an exciting opportunity. As the profession evolves, HR leaders must adapt to new demands, overcome burnout and focus on strategic priorities. By staying agile and forward-thinking, HR professionals can play a crucial role in shaping the future of work and driving organisational success.

