The changing face of HR: embracing strategy and technology

Human resources is undergoing a profound and rapid transformation. What was once a role predominantly focused on administrative tasks and compliance is rapidly evolving into a strategic function central to organisational success.

As we look ahead, we can expect the HR leaders to focus more on strategic planning, leveraging data for decision making, and enhancing employee engagement. This shift represents a fundamental change. Keeping the lights on and pushing paperwork is no longer enough. Today’s HR practitioners are expected to support the business at a strategic level by shaping people strategies.

This was revealed by Sage’s research, The Changing Face of HR research report, which unpacked how HR leaders are faring today, what is on their minds in 2024 and offered ideas on how to address some of these challenges.

This shift is not just about changing job roles but also about cultivating a new mindset within HR teams. HR professionals are increasingly expected to be strategic thinkers who can integrate data insights into business decisions and create compelling employee engagement strategies. In fact, the report highlighted how today’s CEOs are on the hunt for HR leaders who are business minded, understand the strategic value of data and are skilled at creating exceptional employee experiences.

Harnessing the power of technology

Technology is also playing a pivotal role in HR’s evolution. Automation has long been part of HR’s toolkit, but its impact is becoming more pronounced. According to the report, a staggering 80% of HR teams in medium-sized companies have automated more than half of their HR processes. This is slightly lower in smaller businesses but still significant.

There’s no doubt that automation is transforming HR practices across the board. Onerous tasks that once took hours, like generating reports, have been whittled down to a matter of minutes, saving hours each month. This efficiency (among others) enables HR teams to focus more on strategic initiatives rather than routine tasks.

Another key trend in HR is the increasing reliance on data analytics. Leveraging data analytics tools to collect, analyse and uncover meaningful data-driven insights is helping HR reach a new level. Forward-thinking HR teams are not just collecting data but actively analysing it to drive better-informed business decisions.

Sage’s research shows that while basic metrics like headcount are commonly collected (56%), more advanced metrics such as labour costs per full-time equivalent (FTE) and employee productivity rates are also increasingly common. This shines a spotlight on how HR teams are aligning their data collection efforts with broader business strategies and profitability goals.

Understanding AI

AI is another area where HR leaders are making strides. Although AI adoption is still in its early stages, nearly half of HR teams are now using AI tools in some form or other. This includes chatbots and other AI-driven solutions to enhance efficiency and decision making. The research makes is clear that HR leaders need to understand the different types of AI technologies such as automation, true AI and generative AI to effectively use them in their roles.

This is because while many (75%) HR practitioners are familiar with AI in broad terms, they do not necessarily have detailed knowledge about particular AI tools, their functionalities and what this means in reality.

To stay ahead, HR professionals need to build their AI skills. Sage offers some top tips for integrating AI into HR practices:

Pursue independent learning: HR professionals should actively seek independent learning opportunities to stay current with emerging technologies. This approach involves engaging in research beyond formal training programmes. Attending industry conferences, participating in virtual HR communities and exploring relevant online resources can help professionals remain informed about the latest advancements. By embracing a proactive learning attitude, HR leaders can gain insights into new tools and trends, ensuring they are equipped to navigate the evolving landscape of their field.

HR professionals should actively seek independent learning opportunities to stay current with emerging technologies. This approach involves engaging in research beyond formal training programmes. Attending industry conferences, participating in virtual HR communities and exploring relevant online resources can help professionals remain informed about the latest advancements. By embracing a proactive learning attitude, HR leaders can gain insights into new tools and trends, ensuring they are equipped to navigate the evolving landscape of their field. Develop digital fluency: Digital fluency has become a critical skill for HR leaders. It is essential for HR professionals to be comfortable with AI terminology and concepts, as well as to integrate these into their daily roles effectively. This involves understanding not just the basics of AI but also how these technologies can be leveraged to improve HR functions. By developing digital fluency, HR leaders can better communicate with tech teams, make informed decisions about technology investments, and drive innovation within their organis

Digital fluency has become a critical skill for HR leaders. It is essential for HR professionals to be comfortable with AI terminology and concepts, as well as to integrate these into their daily roles effectively. This involves understanding not just the basics of AI but also how these technologies can be leveraged to improve HR functions. By developing digital fluency, HR leaders can better communicate with tech teams, make informed decisions about technology investments, and drive innovation within their organis Invest in career development: Continuous career development is crucial for HR professionals to stay ahead in an era of rapid technological change. Regularly updating skills and knowledge helps HR leaders keep pace with new technologies and industry trends. Investing time in personal development, such as pursuing relevant courses, certifications or workshops, ensures that professionals remain at the vanguard of their field. By prioritising career growth, HR professionals can enhance their ability to implement and manage new technologies effectively, contributing to their overall effectiveness and leadership in HR.

A shift towards strategic thinking

The changing face of HR reflects a broader shift towards strategic thinking and technological integration. HR leaders are expected to focus more on strategic planning, data-driven decision making and employee engagement.

By embracing technology, leveraging data analytics and developing AI skills, HR professionals can transform their roles from administrative managers to strategic partners within their businesses. As the landscape continues to evolve, HR teams that adapt to these changes will be well-positioned to drive organisational success and lead with impact.

