Driving engagement, retention and growth with HR and payroll data

TechCentral and Sage recently hosted a “Brunch and Learn” session with human resources and payroll professionals to explore how data-driven decision making is transforming workforce management. The session focused on the role of technology in streamlining HR processes, improving payroll accuracy and enhancing employee engagement through solutions like Sage 300 People and Sage Employee Self Service (ESS). Attendees gained insights into how automation, analytics and integration can help organisations optimise operations, reduce compliance risks and drive long-term business success. Here’s what transpired.

Human resources and payroll teams play an essential role in driving operational efficiency, compliance and employee satisfaction. However, managing these processes can often feel overwhelming, especially when organisations face challenges in streamlining workflows, ensuring payroll accuracy and retaining top talent.

The recent “Brunch and Learn”, hosted by TechCentral and Sage, brought together HR and payroll professionals to explore solutions that address these challenges. The event provided practical insights into leveraging data-driven decision making, integrating payroll and HR systems, and empowering employees with self-service tools.

The session explored how businesses can move from traditional HR processes to a smarter, data-driven approach, using real-time insights to make better decisions. With HR and payroll teams playing a more strategic role than ever, leveraging data effectively is key to improving efficiency, reducing admin overload and managing workforces more effectively.

A big focus of the discussion was on how HR analytics helps businesses stay ahead by tracking workforce trends, monitoring performance and making proactive talent decisions. By spotting patterns in employee turnover, engagement and productivity, companies can address potential issues early, whether that means launching targeted engagement programs or finetuning workforce planning.

Another challenge many HR teams face is disconnected systems that create inefficiencies and compliance risks. The discussion highlighted how integrating HR and payroll systems can eliminate manual work, improve accuracy and ensure compliance with ever-changing labour laws and tax regulations, giving HR professionals more confidence and control.

The conversation also emphasised how intelligent HR technology allows businesses to move beyond paperwork and focus on what really matters – people. Automating routine tasks like leave approvals and payroll processing frees up HR teams to focus on employee experience, retention and workforce development.

As digital transformation continues, organisations that can analyse and act on workforce data will not only run more efficiently but also gain a competitive edge in attracting and retaining top talent.

Optimising payroll and HR with Sage 300 People

The event featured an in-depth look at Sage 300 People, a comprehensive HR and payroll solution designed to address the growing complexities of workforce management in midmarket and enterprise businesses. Unlike traditional legacy systems, Sage 300 People offers a modern, cloud-enabled and highly flexible platform that seamlessly integrates HR and payroll processes to enhance efficiency, compliance and employee management.

A major takeaway from the discussion was how Sage 300 People eliminates manual payroll processing errors, ensuring that businesses comply with tax regulations, labour laws and industry standards across multiple regions. With built-in compliance features, organisations can adapt quickly to legislative changes without the need for constant system updates or workarounds.

Key benefits of Sage 300 People include:

Integrated payroll and HR: A unified platform that reduces duplication, streamlines processes and ensures consistency across payroll and HR functions.

A unified platform that reduces duplication, streamlines processes and ensures consistency across payroll and HR functions. Scalability and customisation: A highly configurable system that adapts to an organisation’s specific structures, policies and workflows, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes.

A highly configurable system that adapts to an organisation’s specific structures, policies and workflows, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes. Enhanced compliance and security: Built-in security measures protect sensitive employee data while ensuring regulatory compliance across multiple countries.

Built-in security measures protect sensitive employee data while ensuring regulatory compliance across multiple countries. Automation and reporting: Advanced real-time analytics and automation capabilities allow HR teams to identify trends, forecast workforce needs and generate customised reports for data-driven decision making.

Advanced real-time analytics and automation capabilities allow HR teams to identify trends, forecast workforce needs and generate customised reports for data-driven decision making. Self-service capabilities: The intuitive self-service portal empowers employees to access their payslips, submit leave requests and update personal details, reducing the administrative burden on HR teams.

In addition, the system’s integration with other business management solutions ensures that HR and finance teams work with a single source of truth, leading to greater operational transparency and efficiency. By centralising HR and payroll functions within one powerful solution, businesses can reduce costs, improve workforce productivity and gain deeper insights into employee trends, ultimately positioning themselves for long-term success in an evolving workplace landscape.

Empowering employees with Sage ESS

One of the key takeaways from the session was the role of employee empowerment in HR transformation. Sage Employee Self Service (ESS) is a powerful tool that allows employees to take control of their HR-related tasks, reducing administrative burden while improving engagement.

With Sage ESS, employees can:

Submit leave requests and track approvals in real time;

Manage personal information, including updating banking details and next-of-kin data;

Access payslips, tax certificates and HR reports on demand; and

Complete performance reviews and participate in HR surveys to foster a culture of feedback and growth.

For HR teams, self-service tools eliminate repetitive administrative work, allowing them to focus on strategic workforce planning and engagement initiatives. More importantly, ESS enhances the employee experience, fostering a workplace where individuals feel empowered, informed and connected.

Key takeaways

The “Brunch and Learn” session reinforced the importance of leveraging technology to drive HR efficiency and payroll accuracy. By embracing data-driven decision making, integrating intelligent HR systems and adopting self-service tools, businesses can create a more productive, compliant and engaged workforce.

With solutions like Sage 300 People and Employee Self Service, organisations can streamline operations, reduce costs and empower employees, ultimately positioning themselves for long-term success in an evolving workplace landscape.

For businesses looking to enhance their HR and payroll capabilities, adopting a comprehensive, flexible and automated system is no longer a luxury – it’s a necessity.

TechCentral and Sage thank all of those who participated in the “Brunch and Learn” session.

