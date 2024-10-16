Close Menu
    TCS+ | Switchcom and Huawei forge new alliance - Lynton Brits and Tanki Lebatla
    Lynton Brits and Tanki Lebatla

    TCS+ | Switchcom and Huawei forge a new alliance

    By

    Networking equipment wholesaler Switchcom Distribution has partnered with Huawei Technologies to bring new offerings to the South African market and elsewhere in Africa.

    In this episode of TCS+, Lynton Brits, national sales manager at Switchcom, and Tanki Lebatla, account manager at Huawei, tell TechCentral’s TCS+ business technology show about the partnership and what it means for the market.

    In the show, Brits and Lebatla delve into:

    • The networking and backup power solutions offered by Switchcom through its partnership with Huawei;
    • The training and implementation support Huawei provides to Switchcom and what that means for Switchcom’s reseller clients;
    • How the two companies are shoring up the supply chain to ensure that customers have enough stock;
    • The guarantees Huawei and Switchcom offer clients on the hardware, as well as the process for swap-outs and replacements; and
    • The hardware innovations and capabilities of Huawei’s networking and backup power products.

    This interview is not to be missed, especially for builders of networks or owners of large-scale infrastructure that cannot afford to be without power.

    Listen to this episode of TCS+

    TCS+ episodes are paid for by the party or parties concerned



