How Network Platforms sets itself apart in the wholesale IP transit market

The demand for robust internet connectivity is more critical than ever, particularly for internet service providers and wireless ISPs (or Wisps) that need to differentiate themselves from their competitors.

As these entities seek reliable partners to enhance their service offerings, Network Platforms emerges as a leader in the wholesale IP transit landscape, uniquely tailored to serve the South African market while offering superior bandwidth quality. Below, we explore the key factors that set Network Platforms apart from its competitors.

1. Commitment to the South African market

One of the most significant distinctions between Network Platforms and other providers is its dedicated focus on serving the South African market. As one of the few wholesale IP transit service providers specialising in this region, Network Platforms understands the unique challenges and opportunities present within South Africa’s telecommunications landscape. This allows Network Platforms to finely tune and traffic-engineer its network, ensuring the best possible performance to all global geographic regions, especially concerning traffic to and from South Africa, where many competitors provide IP transit from various international locations. This makes it more difficult to optimise specifically for South Africa, allowing our partners to offer a higher-performing internet experience to its customers.

2. Granular traffic optimisation

Network Platforms leverages its extensive infrastructure to facilitate granular traffic optimisation to and from South Africa. This capability is vital for ISPs and Wisps looking to enhance their service quality. By optimising traffic, Network Platforms ensures reduced latency and increased reliability, ultimately creating a seamless internet experience for end users. This level of detailed traffic management is often difficult to achieve with competitors that lack such localised insight and control.

3. Extensive international points of presence

Accessibility is critical when it comes to providing exceptional IP transit services. Network Platforms has established a network of international points of presence (POPs) that facilitate efficient data routing and connectivity to global networks. This strategic positioning ensures that ISPs and Wisps can effectively meet their customers’ data requirements, whether serving gamers or businesses accessing international corporate networks, thereby reducing the risk of downtime and improving overall service quality. With a well-distributed set of POPs, Network Platforms enhances its ability to manage and route traffic effectively.

4. Direct capacity on subsea cables

One of the standout features of Network Platforms is its direct capacity on all the key subsea cables connecting South Africa to the rest of the world. This strategic advantage is crucial for delivering reliable, high-speed internet. By owning direct capacity on these cables, Network Platforms mitigates reliance on third-party providers, reducing potential bottlenecks and enhancing overall connection stability.

5. Exceptional latency metrics

In the fast-paced world of internet connectivity, latency can make or break a service. Network Platforms boasts some of the best latency metrics on the market, with a mere 139 milliseconds from Cape Town to London. Such low latency is crucial for a variety of applications, including real-time communication, online gaming and videoconferencing — services heavily relied upon by modern businesses and consumers alike. For ISPs and Wisps, partnering with a provider that demonstrates superior latency performance is a significant competitive advantage.

Conclusion

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, ISPs and Wisps require reliable partners that do not directly compete with them but understand their specific needs and can deliver performance-driven solutions. Network Platforms stands out in the wholesale IP transit market by embracing a South African-centric approach, facilitating granular traffic optimisation, expanding its international POPs, leveraging direct capacity on subsea cables and providing exceptional latency metrics.

For those in the ISP and Wisp sectors seeking to enhance their service offerings and improve customer satisfaction, Network Platforms presents a compelling choice. With its unique capabilities and dedicated focus, it is poised to redefine connectivity in South Africa and beyond, making it an invaluable partner in an increasingly interconnected world. Whether you are looking to optimise service quality or expand your reach, Network Platforms has the tools and expertise to help you succeed.

About Network Platforms

Network Platforms provides high-quality, scalable IT solutions to managed service providers, internet service providers, wireless ISPs and IT companies. Specialising in connectivity, cloud services, colocation and security, the company offers advanced, reliable infrastructure with a focus on superior performance and customer service. As a VMware Cloud Verified Partner, Network Platforms enables businesses to deliver seamless, enterprise-grade solutions tailored to their specific needs.

