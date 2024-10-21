How Network Platforms is rethinking reseller VoIP and hosted IP PBX

Businesses must adapt to modern communications solutions that enhance connectivity, reduce costs and improve operational efficiency. Network Platforms is proud to offer exclusive reseller voice over IP (VoIP) and hosted IP PBX solutions tailored specifically to IT companies and internet service providers.

By providing access to wholesale voice rates and advanced telecommunications technologies, we empower our partners to deliver high-quality voice services to their clients while maintaining competitive pricing.

Access to wholesale voice rates

One of the key benefits of choosing Network Platforms is our access to wholesale voice rates, which provide significant savings for resellers and their customers. Our competitive pricing structure includes affordable per-minute rates for calls to major networks, billed per second, which allows for efficient cost management. For example:

Vodacom: 12c/minute

12c/minute MTN: 12c/minute

12c/minute Telkom Mobile: 17c/minute

17c/minute Cell C: 17c/minute

This price structure benefits resellers by allowing them to offer cost-effective solutions to their customers, enhancing their appeal in the competitive telecoms market.

Flexible deployment options

Resellers have the flexibility to deploy our VoIP services on their own managed and preferred IP PBX systems. This adaptability allows IT companies and ISPs to integrate the voice solutions seamlessly into their existing infrastructure.

Additionally, we provide two robust business IP PBX solutions to cater to various needs:

3CX IP PBX solution: Our first offering is the 3CX IP PBX solution, which we provide at cost, accompanied by free setup and support, provided customers host it in our virtual environment and utilise our voice minutes. Due to our elevated Level 3CX partner status, reseller partners gain access to preferred 3CX rates, making it an attractive option for businesses looking to enhance their communication capabilities. With a user-friendly platform, 3CX allows for advanced features such as video conferencing, call routing and integration with popular CRM systems, ensuring a comprehensive communication solution.

For those seeking a more budget-friendly option, we also offer an Asterisk cloud-hosted IP PBX solution that mirrors the features of the 3CX platform but comes at a lower price point. This solution is priced at R25 (excl VAT) per extension per month, providing resellers with a cost-effective way to offer high-quality voice services to their clients without compromising on features such as call management, voicemail and conferencing.

Advanced VoIP billing platform

To further streamline operations for our reseller partners, we provide an advanced VoIP billing platform that allows for management of custom call rates tailored to different customers. SIP accounts can register directly on this platform, eliminating the need for a dedicated PBX while still offering basic PBX features. This ensures that even smaller businesses or home users can access vital communication tools without significant overhead costs.

We also assist with integrating the VoIP billing platform into your Radius solution to automate VoIP billing. We have successfully integrated with several solutions, including Splynx, a popular Radius system that some of our customers utilise.

Importantly, we do not charge for number porting, allowing customers to retain their existing numbers without incurring additional fees. Our primary focus is to enable our partners to improve their margins while remaining competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

Conclusion

Network Platforms is at the forefront of the VoIP and hosted IP PBX solutions landscape, empowering IT companies and ISPs to enhance their service offerings while ensuring competitive pricing. By providing access to wholesale voice rates, flexible deployment options, advanced billing platforms and dedicated support, we enable our partners to maximise their profitability while delivering exceptional value to their customers.

As businesses continue to embrace digital transformation, the demand for efficient communication solutions will only grow. Partnering with Network Platforms ensures that IT companies and ISPs are well-equipped to meet these demands head-on, driving growth and success in the telecoms sector.

For more information on how our reseller VoIP and hosted IP PBX solutions can benefit your business, contact Network Platforms today. Let’s connect and revolutionise the way your customers communicate!

