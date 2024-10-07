Unlocking growth: how Network Platforms empowers IT companies and ISPs

The ability to provide reliable internet services and support has become paramount for IT companies, internet service providers and wireless internet service providers (Wisps).

As the demand for high-speed internet continues to rise, finding ways to deliver bespoke services while simultaneously increasing revenue has become a focal point in the industry.

Enter Network Platforms, a company uniquely positioned to serve as an extension of your technical team, fostering growth and innovation for its partners. By offering tailored solutions that enhance operational capabilities, Network Platforms plays a vital role in the success of IT companies and ISPs across South Africa. Below we detail how Network Platforms assists businesses in delivering quality services while generating additional revenue streams.

An invisible ally

One of the standout features of Network Platforms is its ability to operate as an invisible ally for its partners. While their services are essential for the seamless delivery of internet solutions, they don’t overshadow the brands of those they support. Instead, Network Platforms becomes an integral component of the partner’s operational framework.

This partnership model is particularly beneficial for IT companies, allowing them to grow and protect their own brand. A unique feature offered to resellers allows clients to see their own IT company or reseller’s name listed as the service provider when conducting a speed test, rather than “Network Platforms”. This branding feature instils confidence in the end user and fosters a sense of loyalty, as they perceive they are receiving a comprehensive service from their managed service provider (MSP).

Custom branding for tailored experiences

The custom branding capability offered by Network Platforms is one of the unique selling points that differentiates it in the crowded marketplace. This feature can be seamlessly applied to various service offerings, including fibre-to-the-home and fibre-to-the-business solutions. By allowing resellers to display their branding during customer interactions, Network Platforms empowers IT companies to present a consistent identity aligned with their business goals.

This branding flexibility extends to virtual private servers (VPS) as well. When a customer conducts a speed test on a VPS associated with a reseller, the reseller’s name is displayed, further reinforcing their brand identity. This ensures that customers feel connected to their service providers, fostering deeper brand loyalty and enhancing client relationships, which ultimately contributes to sustained revenue growth.

Bridging geographic gaps

For many ISPs and Wisps, expanding their reach to new geographic regions can pose significant logistical and financial challenges. Traditional approaches often entail extensive infrastructure investments, such as deploying network-to-network interfaces (NNIs), configuring cross-connects or establishing a physical point of presence (POP). At Network Platforms, we believe that access to new markets should be organic and attainable.

Our solutions allow ISPs to expand their service offerings in areas they previously couldn’t reach without the hassle of heavy investment. By leveraging Network Platforms’ existing infrastructure and expertise, ISPs can offer home and business fibre services in new regions without needing to expand their networks. This model not only reduces overhead costs but also accelerates growth by allowing businesses to enter new markets swiftly and efficiently.

Once the demand has been validated and a commercial pathway has been identified, these ISPs can consider transitioning to their own POPs and migrating customers over to their new infrastructure, ensuring a smooth and gradual expansion of their services.

To add to this, we have also seen fibre network operators increasing their NNI monthly recurring charges, which has negatively affected ISP home fibre margins. We were approached by some of our customers, expressing concerns that this would have a detrimental impact on their margins, and that in some cases they would be running at a loss. In response, we offered our ISP customers the ability to move their clients to Network Platforms, enabling ISPs to retain their customers and maintain their margins in a highly competitive market segment. Our ISP customers still have the ability to offer the layer-3 or direct internet access component while we manage the layer-2 component.

Elevating market presence

In a competitive landscape, standing out is vital to attracting and retaining customers. Network Platforms has recognised this need by offering ISPs and Wisps the tools necessary to elevate their market presence while providing high-quality services. By positioning themselves as a partner instead of merely a provider, Network Platforms creates a collaborative environment that fosters innovation.

The services enable ISPs and Wisps to offer custom solutions that cater directly to the needs of their clients, enhancing user satisfaction and driving positive word-of-mouth referrals. Furthermore, with dedicated support and guidance from Network Platforms, these businesses can better navigate the complexities of the telecommunications landscape, ensuring their services remain relevant and competitive.

A commitment to quality

Ultimately, the success of Network Platforms lies in its commitment to delivering quality services that drive results for its partners. By understanding the unique challenges faced by IT companies and ISPs, Network Platforms tailors its offerings to meet market demands while enabling its partners to focus on what they do best: delivering the exceptional.

About Network Platforms

Network Platforms provides high-quality, scalable IT solutions to managed service providers, internet service providers, wireless ISPs and IT companies. Specialising in connectivity, cloud services, colocation and security, the company offers advanced, reliable infrastructure with a focus on superior performance and customer service. As a VMware Cloud Verified Partner, Network Platforms enables businesses to deliver seamless, enterprise-grade solutions tailored to their specific needs.

