Octotel’s ‘8 Days of Tech’ initiative

Octotel, the leading fibre network provider in the Western Cape, has taken a significant step forward with its latest initiative, “8 Days of Tech”. Building on its established commitment to providing free fibre connectivity to schools and qualifying NGOs, Octotel is also focused on empowering educators by equipping them with the digital tools and skills necessary to navigate the 21st-century classroom.

The initiative, aimed at upskilling teachers with cutting-edge digital resources, has already left a lasting impact on both educators and students across four participating schools: Norma Road Primary, Alicedale Primary, Best College and Al-Azhar High School.

The heart of this campaign shifts Octotel’s focus from simply providing internet access to upskilling educators directly. By offering them hands-on training in digital tools, Octotel is empowering these educators to revolutionise their classrooms. The initiative’s series of interactive workshops, conducted in collaboration with leading tech brands such as Google for Education, Math Olympiad, Canva for Education and ChromeOS Flex, showcased a variety of platforms designed to enhance both teaching and administration.

We aim to inspire innovative teaching methods, creating a long-term positive effect on the quality of education

“We’re committed not only to bridging the digital divide but also to ensuring that educators can fully harness the power of the internet,” said Carly-Beth Haydricks, corporate social responsibility team leader at Octotel. “Through this campaign, we aim to inspire innovative teaching methods, creating a long-term positive effect on the quality of education.”

A total of 56 educators participated in these workshops, where they explored tools like Canva for Education, d6 SAMS and Google for Education, which streamline classroom administration, enrich lesson planning and enhance the teaching experience.

In addition to training educators, Octotel made a point to engage students as well. A highlight of the campaign was a coding and robotics workshop at Norma Road Primary School, where pupils in grades 5-7 were introduced to the basics of coding, led by experts from Coder Level Up. Thirty young learners had the opportunity to explore coding, preparing them for a tech-driven future.

Appreciative

Educators were deeply appreciative of the initiative. Mr Miller, a member of the IT staff at Norma Road Primary School, was particularly moved by the Canva for Education workshop, stating: “The teachers were truly excited about the workshop. It opened their minds to new approaches to teaching and learning.”

Sean Grant, the lead facilitator, emphasised the importance of these digital skills for educators: “Teachers are the custodians of knowledge for the next generation. Through empowering them with digital tools, we’re ensuring that they can create more dynamic and impactful learning experiences for students.”

With the success of the “8 Days of Tech” initiative, Octotel plans to extend these workshops to more schools in the Western Cape. The fibre provider continues to lead the way in bridging the digital divide through its innovative approach to community empowerment and education.

As Octotel looks ahead, the focus remains clear: empowering schools, equipping educators and ensuring that fibre connectivity leads to meaningful change in classrooms across the region.

About Octotel

Octotel stands as the leading open-access network in the Western Cape, boasting an expansive reach that encompasses over 370 000 homes and businesses. The company’s commitment lies in providing high-quality home and business fibre connectivity, characterised by affordability and unmatched reliability. With a focus on continuous network monitoring and exceptional customer service, Octotel aims to improve the digital experience for all its customers. For more information about the services the company offers, visit www.octotel.co.za.

Read more articles by Octotel on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: