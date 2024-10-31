ISPs love Octotel, industry survey finds

Octotel has displaced MetroFibre as South Africa’s highest-rated large fibre network operator (FNO), according to a new study by the Internet Service Providers’ Association (Ispa).

Every six months, Ispa publishes a ranking of consumer perceptions towards FNOs, as rated by the ISPs that use their infrastructure to provide internet services to end-user consumers. The latest ranking, published this week, shows there has been a slight improvement in the perception towards fibre ISPs since the last survey was conducted.

Ispa is South Africa’s internet Industry Representative Body and surveys its members on a six-monthly basis to gauge their opinions of South Africa’s FNOs.

Ispa’s report highlights the perceived strengths and weaknesses of each of the major FNOs

“Overall, there has been a slight improvement in ISP perceptions of FNOs. While the trend is encouraging, it’s clear this upward trajectory needs speeding up,” said Ispa chair Sasha Booth-Beharilal.

The August 2024 FNO perception survey saw 44 ISPs actively contributing to 321 ratings of 38 FNOs with eight operators being rated most often, namely Octotel, Liquid, Openserve, MetroFibre, Link Africa, Frogfoot, Dark Fibre Africa and Vumatel.

“Octotel has displaced MetroFibre as the highest-rated network in the top eight and Liquid has shown significant improvement, jumping from fifth to second place,” said Booth-Beharilal.

Changing places

“Openserve has recovered from a slump six months ago to move into third place. MetroFibre and Link Africa were in first and second place, respectively, in February 2024 and are now in fourth and fifth positions with slight dips in their average ratings. Frogfoot remains steady as the sixth FNO on the list, while Dark Fibre Africa and Vumatel have switched places at the bottom of the top eight.”

In terms of how Ispa’s ISP members perceive the various FNOs’ strengths and weaknesses, the best perceived characteristics are reliability, technical competence, staff and support. Software systems are the least favourably viewed overall, followed by business processes.

“Ispa’s report highlights the perceived strengths and weaknesses of each of the major FNOs. Octotel reliability and software systems are consistently highly rated by ISPs, as are Openserve’s reliability and network value,” the association said.

“MetroFibre’s staff and business processes are viewed as strengths. Perception of Liquid’s technical capability has improved from an already solid rating. Link Africa’s commitment to an open-access model continues to make it an attractive option for ISPs. Dark Fibre Africa also scores consistently highly on open access but is let down by its support.”

Among smaller FNOs – those not among the top eight – Comtel and FibreGeeks scored particularly well among the Ispa members surveyed. Both companies received higher ratings than all the top eight FNOs. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here

Don’t miss: