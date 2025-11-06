Close Menu
    TCS | BMW CEO Peter van Binsbergen on the future of South Africa's automotive industry

    South Africa’s automotive industry is in a state of flux. In this episode of the TechCentral Show, BMW Group South Africa CEO Peter van Binsbergen unpacks the challenges – and opportunities – facing a sector under pressure.

    He tells TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod about the future of BMW’s Rosslyn manufacturing plant in Pretoria, which was established more than half a century ago, and the urgent need for new government policy to ensure the automotive industrial base in South Africa is future-fit and ready for the shift to electric mobility.

    Van Binsbergen also discusses the rise of imported vehicles in the sales mix in South Africa – including the rapid expansion of Chinese brands. China is a market he knows well, having spent three years there with BMW.

    Watch the interview

    In the interview, TechCentral Show viewers will also hear about:

    • The state of the local automotive manufacturing industry;
    • What South Africa needs to implement in policy reform to ensure the automotive industrial base in South Africa – and why this is urgent;
    • How the country must adapt to the global shift to electric mobility;
    • The role of BMW’s IT Hub in South Africa;
    • BMW’s global EV strategy, and what that means for South African EV buyers; and
    • BMW’s Neue Klasse vehicles, which run the company’s next-generation EV platform, and why they are significant to its future.

    Don’t miss a fascinating discussion!

    Listen to this episode of the TechCentral Show

