TCS | BMW CEO Peter van Binsbergen on the future of South Africa’s automotive industry

South Africa’s automotive industry is in a state of flux. In this episode of the TechCentral Show, BMW Group South Africa CEO Peter van Binsbergen unpacks the challenges – and opportunities – facing a sector under pressure.
He tells TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod about the future of BMW’s Rosslyn manufacturing plant in Pretoria, which was established more than half a century ago, and the urgent need for new government policy to ensure the automotive industrial base in South Africa is future-fit and ready for the shift to electric mobility.
Van Binsbergen also discusses the rise of imported vehicles in the sales mix in South Africa – including the rapid expansion of Chinese brands. China is a market he knows well, having spent three years there with BMW.
Watch the interview
In the interview, TechCentral Show viewers will also hear about:
- The state of the local automotive manufacturing industry;
- What South Africa needs to implement in policy reform to ensure the automotive industrial base in South Africa – and why this is urgent;
- How the country must adapt to the global shift to electric mobility;
- The role of BMW’s IT Hub in South Africa;
- BMW’s global EV strategy, and what that means for South African EV buyers; and
- BMW’s Neue Klasse vehicles, which run the company’s next-generation EV platform, and why they are significant to its future.
Don’t miss a fascinating discussion!
Listen to this episode of the TechCentral Show
Subscribe for free
To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including TCS, TCS+, Meet the CIO, Watts & Wheels and TCS Legends, please use the links below:
Show Platform
TCS YouTube Spotify Apple Pocket Casts RSS
TCS Legends YouTube Spotify Apple Pocket Casts RSS
TCS+ YouTube Spotify Apple Pocket Casts RSS
Meet the CIO YouTube Spotify Apple Pocket Casts RSS
Watts & Wheels YouTube Spotify Apple Pocket Casts RSS
|Show
|Platform
|TCS
|YouTube
|Spotify
|Apple
|Pocket Casts
|RSS
|TCS Legends
|YouTube
|Spotify
|Apple
|Pocket Casts
|RSS
|TCS+
|YouTube
|Spotify
|Apple
|Pocket Casts
|RSS
|Meet the CIO
|YouTube
|Spotify
|Apple
|Pocket Casts
|RSS
|Watts & Wheels
|YouTube
|Spotify
|Apple
|Pocket Casts
|RSS
Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.