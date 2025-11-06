TCS | BMW CEO Peter van Binsbergen on the future of South Africa’s automotive industry

South Africa’s automotive industry is in a state of flux. In this episode of the TechCentral Show, BMW Group South Africa CEO Peter van Binsbergen unpacks the challenges – and opportunities – facing a sector under pressure.

He tells TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod about the future of BMW’s Rosslyn manufacturing plant in Pretoria, which was established more than half a century ago, and the urgent need for new government policy to ensure the automotive industrial base in South Africa is future-fit and ready for the shift to electric mobility.

Van Binsbergen also discusses the rise of imported vehicles in the sales mix in South Africa – including the rapid expansion of Chinese brands. China is a market he knows well, having spent three years there with BMW.

Watch the interview

In the interview, TechCentral Show viewers will also hear about:

The state of the local automotive manufacturing industry;

What South Africa needs to implement in policy reform to ensure the automotive industrial base in South Africa – and why this is urgent;

How the country must adapt to the global shift to electric mobility;

The role of BMW’s IT Hub in South Africa;

BMW’s global EV strategy, and what that means for South African EV buyers; and

BMW’s Neue Klasse vehicles, which run the company’s next-generation EV platform, and why they are significant to its future.

Don’t miss a fascinating discussion!

Listen to this episode of the TechCentral Show

Subscribe for free

To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including TCS, TCS+, Meet the CIO, Watts & Wheels and TCS Legends, please use the links below:

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.