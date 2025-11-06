Amazon seeking South African talent for Project Kuiper

Amazon is moving closer to establishing a physical footprint for its Project Kuiper satellite internet network in Africa, advertising for a new technical business development manager focused on acquiring and developing ground infrastructure sites across the continent.

And it’s specifically indicated it’s looking for South African talent.

The job posting is another signal that Kuiper – Amazon’s answer to Elon Musk’s Starlink – is gearing up to bring its low-Earth orbit (LEO) broadband constellation to South Africa and the rest of Africa and the Middle East.

The move follows TechCentral’s earlier reporting that Kuiper has quietly begun engaging with South African telecommunications operators and internet service providers about the launch of the satellite internet service.

According to the job description, which was posted to LinkedIn, the successful candidate will be responsible for “driving the strategic acquisition of Project Kuiper’s ground infrastructure sites in the Africa/Middle East region”.

That includes identifying and negotiating for teleport locations, land acquisition and the key ground stations that will link Kuiper’s satellites to the terrestrial internet backbone.

Amazon said the role involves significant travel within Africa and coordination with internal teams covering construction, fibre networking, regulatory compliance and environmental due diligence. The company is seeking candidates with experience in satellite teleport operations, data centre site development and land acquisition.

Employment equity

Project Kuiper is one of Amazon’s most ambitious ventures – a multibillion-dollar effort to deploy thousands of satellites into low-Earth orbit to deliver high-speed broadband worldwide. The company has already launched its first test satellites and plans full commercial deployment over the next two years.

Establishing reliable ground infrastructure in Africa will be essential to that roll-out. Amazon is clearly preparing to go head-to-head with Starlink, which still hasn’t been licensed to operate in South Africa because the company won’t comply with regulations compelling it to sell a 30% stake in its local licensee to black investors.

In line with South Africa’s employment equity legislation, the Amazon job listing states that the company “especially welcomes applications from South African citizens who are members of designated groups”. It emphasised its inclusive hiring culture. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

